The wait is nearly over — NBC has set fall premiere dates for SVU Season 27 and a historic Season 25 of Law & Order.

Here's Exactly When the Law & Order Series Will Premiere on NBC in Fall 2025

Get ready for your Thursday nights to be fully booked this fall. NBC has officially announced the premiere dates for Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, gracing fans with new action-packed seasons to sink their teeth into.

Cue the Dun Dun! Season 25 of Law & Order and Season 27 of SVU are officially on the horizon as they join NBC's fall 2025 lineup. The highly anticipated premieres will continue the long-running tradition of back-to-back episodes filled with high-stakes criminal cases, gripping courtroom showdowns, and the dynamite drama among detectives that has kept viewers glued to their screens for years. Series creator Dick Wolf has delivered decades of ripped-from-headlines thrills and chills, and with the Law & Order series' return, fans won't have to wait long to dive back into the precinct chaos.

So, when will the fearless SVU and the 27th Precinct return to television screens? Get all of the Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU premiere information, below:

When will new seasons of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU premiere on NBC? Both the flagship Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return on Thursday, September 25. With a gripping Season 27 of SVU and landmark Season 25 of the original Law & Order series on the way, fans will be treated to some new, nail-biting episodes that are sure to get hearts racing. Whether you've been following the detectives since the start or tuning in for the ongoing drama between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, these new seasons are shaping up to be a must-watch for Law & Order fans.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU Season 27 and Law & Order Season 25

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Beginning on September 25, new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 and Law & Order Season 25 will air on Thursday nights on NBC. Law & Order airs at 8/9c, followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9/8c. New episodes will then available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Ahead of the fall premieres, you can stream past episodes of Law & Order and SVU — as well as episodes of other smash Law & Order spin-offs like Criminal Intent and Organized Crime — on Peacock right now.

Speaking to NBC Insider in a May 2024 interview, Hargitay described working with her SVU co-stars as "sacred."

​"I love my job," she said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."