Both Law & Order and Special Victims Unit Renewed for 2025-2026 Season By NBC

Get ready for more justice!

Popular criminal justice series Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have both been renewed for the 2025-2026 season, NBC announced Thursday, giving fans everywhere something to celebrate.

The network made the decision to bring the fan-favorite dramas back next season after both shows enjoyed record-breaking years on Peacock. Law & Order saw a 112% season-over-season increase on the streaming service, while SVU benefited from a 5% bump in viewership on the streamer.

Together, both series reached more than 44 million viewers across linear and digital platforms this season.

With the renewals in hand, those behind Law & Order can begin planning for the series’ milestone 25th season. The ground-breaking drama first launched in 1990 and aired the final episode of its 20th season in 2010, before a 12-year hiatus. The series made a triumphant return in February of 2022.

Season 24 of Law & Order brought a major shakeup to the 27th Precinct when Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) took over as the no-nonsense new boss. Although she initially clashed with Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), the crime-solving trio later hit their stride as they brought down some of New York City’s toughest criminals.

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Meanwhile, SVU will be returning for its 27th season. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who has been a fixture on the show since it first premiered in 1999, will continue her reign as the longest primetime drama character in television history.

When will Law & Order Season 25 and SVU Season 27 premiere? While the upcoming season premiere dates for Law & Order and SVU have yet to be announced, keep checking NBC Insider for news on that front.

Fans can catch both casts in action together in the recent crossover event, “Playing with Fire,” now streaming on Peacock.

Both criminal justice dramas are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

There are two more episodes left of each show before their season finales air on NBC on Thursday, May 15, starting at t 8/7c p.m.

