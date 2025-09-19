Meet the Cast of Law & Order Season 25

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Dun dun! The stars behind Law & Order's Season 25 are set to deliver justice this fall on NBC.

Since its debut, Law & Order has blended procedural thrills with courtroom drama, becoming a cultural phenomenon with its gripping stories. And as the NBC nail-biter approaches a milestone Season 25, fans will reunite with the steadfast detectives and prosecutors who have made the Dun Dun so iconic.

Law & Order has kept audiences hooked for 35 years, even as its detectives and lawyers have shifted and evolved within the 27th Precinct. Through every new face and squad room shake-up, the core of the series — the squad's pursuit of justice in a city that never sleeps — has never wavered. Now, as the landmark series celebrates a quarter century on air, Law & Order Season 25 is set to deliver more ripped-from-headlines action and squad room drama, all just as addictive as when the gavel first fell in 1990.

Fans can't wait to catch up with the Season 25 squad as the 27th Precinct faces a new wave of thrilling investigations, courtroom showdowns, and surprise guest stars. Meet the Season 25 cast of Law & Order, below:

The cast appears on Law & Order Season 25. Photo: NBC

Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 8. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Tierney will return in her sophomore season as Lt. Jessica Brady, the commanding officer of the 27th Precinct. Boasting a near photographic memory and preternaturally talent at reading criminal tells, Brady stepped into command with panache, instantly impressing her colleagues with her unparalleled police work. A straight-shooter with her sights set on closing cases, Brady doesn't believe in supervising from the sidelines.

Tierney brings a storied acting resume to Law & Order; not only did she guest star in a 1991 episode, but she's stolen hearts in series like ER, News Radio, and The Affair. Tierney is also a blockbuster mainstay, appearing in films like Liar Liar, Beautiful Boy, The Iron Claw, and Twisters.

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Goldwyn will return in Season 25 as D.A. Nicholas Baxter, Manhattan's top prosecutor. Baxter balances politics, morality, and the pressure of landing verdicts alongside his faithful A.D.A.s, bringing pragmatic confidence to the DA's office. Ever since his Season 23 introduction on Law & Order, Baxter has stolen hearts while manning the post, honoring the legacy left behind by long-running DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston).

Outside of the DA office, Goldwyn is best known for his role as President Fitzgerald Grant in the hit drama series Scandal, but his career spans across TV and film. Goldwyn has starred in hit films like Ghost, The Last Samurai, King Richard, and Oppenheimer, in addition to voicing the titular Tarzan in the 1999 Disney film. Goldwyn's also a prolific director, having worked on series like Dexter, Justified, and Grey's Anatomy, and even a 2006 episode of Law & Order.

Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 22 "Look The Other Way". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Season 25 also welcomes the return of Dancy as Executive A.D.A. Nolan Price, one of Baxter's most trusted colleagues. Cerebral and empathetic with sharp courtroom instincts, Price never fails to go above and beyond for his clients.

Dancy is well known for his critically acclaimed role of Will Graham on Hannibal, as well as starring opposite Anne Hathaway as the charming prince in Ella Enchanted. Some of Dancy's other projects include Downton Abbey: A New Era, Martha Marcy May Marlene, and Adam.

Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 18 "A Perfect Family". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Halevi returns as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, Price's ride-or-die at the 27th Precinct. Maroun is a fierce litigator whose compassion fuels her quest for justice, making her well-equipped to be emotional pulse-taker for cases as she effortlessly balances legal precision with empathy for victims.

Halevi boasts an impressive television career, with appearances in series like Good Trouble, Why Women Kill, NCIS, and New Girl. In 2022, Halevi made her feature film debut in the superhero flick Black Adam.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 19 "Play with Fire Pt. 1". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Another veteran returning for Season 25 of Law & Order is Scott's Detective Vincent Riley, who brings years of investigative instincts and delightful dry wit to the squad room. Riley boasts a complicated past, but many of his trials and tribulations are what forged him into a powerhouse detective.

Scott's acting highlights include starring as Dan Egan in the Emmy-winning comedy Veep, as well as unforgettable performances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, My Boys, Why Women Kill, The Big C, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. On the big screen, he's had roles in hits like Late Night, The Idea of You, and the Venom franchise.

Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee

Violet Yee (Connie Shi) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 15 "Crossing Lines". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Season 25 will feature the return of recurring Law & Order star Connie Shi as the 27th Precinct's tech sleuth, Detective Violet Yee. The bright young investigator was first introduced in Season 22, but she's often busy off-screen hacking into a camera network or doing admin tasks for the squad. Yee often notices details her squad mates miss, making her a cherished addition to the unit.

Aside from previously popping in to Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime, Shi's acting career includes guest appearances in television series like And Just Like That..., The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Russian Doll, and Betty.

How to watch Law & Order Season 25

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) appear in Law & Order Season 24 Episode 18. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Don't mss the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available the day after they air on Peacock.

Law & Order Season 25 serves as the kick-off to Law & Order Thursdays, airing weekly at 8/7c on NBC, followed by new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 at 9/8c. After initially airing on Peacock, Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on NBC this fall on Thursdays at 10/9c.