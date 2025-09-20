Law & Order Season 24's Biggest Moments: A Quick Recap to Get Caught Up

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Revisit the 27th Precinct's most pivotal moments before diving into Law & Order Season 25 this fall on NBC.

Season 24 of Law & Order delivered a fresh slate of gripping cases, keeping viewers hooked as the 27th Precinct took new shape and tackled new horrendous crimes. As Season 25 approaches, fans will want to ensure they're all caught up.

The season introduced major changes and dynamic new tensions that set the stage for what's coming in Season 25. Maura Tierney joined the squad as Lt. Jessica Brady, leading Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) with indomitable determination and crossing paths with some franchise icons in the process. Tony Goldwyn continued to thrive as Manhattan DA Nicholas Baxter, with Hugh Dancy's Executive ADA Nolan Price and Odelya Halevi's ADA Samantha Maroun helping every step of the way. Over 22 episodes, viewers enjoyed ripped-from-headlines cases with unforgettable guest stars, gripping squad room drama, and blood-pumping courtroom showdowns.

Before diving into Law & Order Season 25, here's a quick recap of what happened with Brady and the squad, along with a list of episodes to watch on Peacock to get caught up.

Meet Maura Tierney's Jessica Brady, the 27th Precinct's fearless new Lieutenant

Lt. Jessica Brad (Maura Tierney) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Season 24, Episode 1 ("Catch and Kill")

Plot synopsis: "When a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, Maroun takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward; Riley struggles to adjust to the new lieutenant in charge."

Why to watch: Tierney is incredible in her Law & Order introduction, wasting no time by strolling into a murder scene and giving commands as soon as she lands boots on the ground. From the moment we meet the 2-7's new commanding officer, it's clear she means business.

Olivia Benson visited the 27th Precinct and complicated their case

Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Season 24, Episode 2 ("The Perfect Man")

Plot synopsis: "When the founder of an AI-infused dating app is murdered, Detectives Shaw and Riley delve into who would want the love-obsessed man dead; Captain Olivia Benson surprises ADAs Price and Maroun when she becomes a witness for the defense."

Why to watch: Anytime Law & Order: SVU icon Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson makes an appearance, viewers know they're in for a wild ride. After Benson arrives and throws a wrench in Brady's investigation, their subsequent tension is fun to watch as they land on opposite sides of the courtroom in a morally murky case.

All hands were on deck during the Season 24 midseason premiere

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Michelle Burns (Abigail Spencer) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Season 24, Episode 12 ("Duty to Protect")

Plot synopsis: "When a teenage girl is found dead, the squad struggles to find a motive without knowing her identity. Price and Maroun must pick up the broken pieces of their case after a shocking courtroom revelation."

Why to watch: Law & Order always delivers a particularly jaw-dropping midseason finale, and Season 24's was an intense case as Price and Maroun worked to get to the bottom of a winding investigation.

Law & Order's crossover with SVU was a tearjerker

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Season 24, Episode 19 ("Play with Fire Part 1")

Plot synopsis: "A mysterious phone call to Captain Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder."

Why to watch: This must-watch episode launches a two-part crossover with Law & Order: SVU that concludes in SVU Season 26, Episode 19 ("Play with Fire Part 2"). From a shocking death that rocked the squads to the jaw-dropping reveal of who did it, viewers were glued to their screens for this action-packed episode. Oh, and Benson and Brady's previous beef? You can bet that comes back up.

Samantha Maroun may be in trouble after Law & Order's Season 24 finale

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 18 "A Perfect Family". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Season 24, Episode 22 ("Look the Other Way")

Plot synopsis: "When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence; Maroun's efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leave Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court."

Why to watch: Throughout the new era of Law & Order, viewers have learned of Maroun's tragic personal history. Her sister was brutally murdered, and Maroun was never able to nail a conviction against the culprit. The squad gets a second chance in the Season 24 finale — but things go belly-up fast, setting the tone for a suspenseful kick-off to Season 25 after Maroun appears to take justice into her own hands.

