The Intense First Look at Law & Order's New Seasons Features Benson, Stabler, & More

Law & Order Thursdays are just around the corner, and NBC just dropped an exciting first look at all the intense action that's in store this fall.

Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, Ice T, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Tony Goldwyn, and more Law & Orders stars make appearances in the 30-second teaser.

The clip kicks off with a sneak peek at the new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, showing Captain Olivia Benson (Hargitay) walking down a New York City street and then comforting a victim, promising that the SVU will do what it does best. "These cases are hard," she says. "It's OK if you don't want to fight because we are gonna fight for you."

Among other quick previews of thrilling, door-kicking scenes that'll soon be on our TV screens, we also see an upcoming moment from Law & Order Season 25, starring Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Tierney). "We have to be able to say we did everything we could," she says as another clip of Detective Vincent Riley (Reid) sprinting down a street plays.

"Every move we make is being scrutinized," D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Goldwyn) says firmly before Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy) declares, "He needs to pay for what he did."

After a clip of Detective Elliot Stabler bashing a truck with a baseball bat and effortlessly carrying a woman on his shoulder rolls by, Sergeant Fin Tutuola delivers a mic-drop line: "Some things in life you can't run from."

The teaser ends with Benson in an interrogation room, delivering what will surely become one of her best quotes from SVU: "I'm gonna make sure you spend the rest of your days in a 6 by 8 cell."

Watch the first look at the new seasons of all the Law & Order shows, here.

Law & Order Thursdays return on September 25, 2025

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Mark your calendars and clear your schedules for Law & Order premiere night on Thursday, September 25.

Law & Order Season 25 airs at 8/7c on NBC, followed by the premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 at 9/8c. And after first premiering last year on Peacock, Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will also be airing on NBC this fall at 10/9c.

Ice T has already teased that SVU Season 27 will be intense, specifically for his character. "In the first episode, something bad happens to me, and I end up in the hospital," Ice T revealed in an interview with People, adding, "The thing about SVU is, we have no idea where it's going."

