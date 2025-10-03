The Full NBC Schedule for Every Law & Order Show Airing in 2025

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The original Law & Order first burst onto the scene in 1990 and immediately set the standard for a new style of television series that is still being felt today. In 2025, Law & Order is currently airing a milestone Season 25, while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been on the air since 1999, broadcasting Season 27 this fall on NBC.

Thursday nights are even more jam-packed with thrilling investigations, criminal pursuits, and courtroom showdowns now that Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 is also airing on NBC after initially streaming on Peacock. Needless to say, there's lots of Dun Dun drama to look forward to this fall on NBC. Read on for the full Law & Order schedule, below.

NBC's full schedule for Law & Order Thursdays in 2025

New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 kick off a night full of dramatic franchise action across three of its shows, beginning at 8/7c on Thursday nights, followed by new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27.

Find the full NBC television schedule for Law & Order Thursdays, below:

8/7c: Law & Order Season 25

Law & Order Season 25 9/8c: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5

If you miss the TV broadcast, new episodes of Law & Order are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC!

Mariska Hargitay says Benson has "a lot more work to do"

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Dick Wolf procedural has spawned eight official spinoffs — with six in the United States alone — that have consistently delivered an authentic Law & Order experience for millions of fans throughout the years. It's thanks to these spinoffs that viewers have been introduced to some of the most memorable characters on television, such as Law & Order: SVU's Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Law & Order: Organized Crime's Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

Hargitay has been on SVU since the beginning, portraying Benson for nearly 30 years. In a 2024 interview with TODAY, the Emmy winner looked back on how much her iconic character has grown on our TV screens since SVU premiered. "It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," she said. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

And, don't worry, Captain Benson is just getting started. “I’m not done with Olivia Benson yet,” Hargitay told Las Vegas Review-Journal in September 2025. “She’s got a lot more work to do.”

Beyond her own love of Benson, Hargitay gushed about the SVU cast and crew in an interview with NBC Insider. "I love my job," she said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, ‘Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.’ It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We’re a unit. It’s so sacred to me.”