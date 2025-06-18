Fans Are Obsessing Over Law & Order's Mini Gavel Set That Makes the Iconic Dun Dun

Fans of Law & Order are taking their love for Dick Wolf's procedural franchise to the next level thanks to a novelty item that's going viral across social media.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order on NBC and Peacock.

Enter: the Law & Order gavel set, a playful courtroom accessory that plays the show's signature Dun Dun every time it's struck. The miniature gavel, which resembles the traditional kind used by judges on the show, is paired with a sound base that emits the unmistakable two-note trill that's become synonymous with the franchise.

The comedic possibilities are endless. Have a family member annoying you at the table? Dun Dun. Teaching an especially rowdy classroom and need to get students to settle down? Dun Dun. In a heated debate and need to finish your point with panache? Dun Dun.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Law & Order Theme Song

With the handy-dandy gavel, fans can now recreate the thrill of delivering a verdict or simply add some Law & Order flair to their everyday lives.

Law & Order fans are bringing the courtroom home with the viral gavel set

The Law & Order Mini Gavel Set. Photo: NBC

Whether you're a parent who wishes to end sibling squabbles with authority or a law student on the way to the courtroom yourself, the Law & Order mini gavel set is a must-have for any fan. The gavel has been making the rounds on social media, soon collecting thousands of likes thanks to its endless versatility. When that Dun Dun clangs, people get the message.

"What I say goes," one fan said while demonstrating the gavel for her TikTok followers. "This is perfect for taking to the office, especially when you want to get your point across."

"Tell me why I'm using this so much more than I thought?" another fan teased while demonstrating the gavel with a string of slams alongside moments of opportunity. "Toddlers throwing snacks on the floor? My husband forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer? Receive the text 'We need to talk'? Honestly, this little gavel is my emotional support gavel."

Where to buy the Law & Order mini gavel set

You can get your hands on your very own Law & Order mini gavel set here through the NBCUniversal Shop. (As of June 18, 2025, the viral set is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it becomes available again.)

Be sure to check out NBC's full collection of Law & Order merchandise here.

All about Law & Order 's iconic Dun Dun: "The Clang"

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Fans can thank Mike Post — the producer of Law & Order's theme song — for the show's iconic Dun Dun, officially known as "The Clang." In an interview with the Television Academy, Post revealed that after working with Wolf on the theme song for Law & Order, Wolf asked about creating something for the show's time and location stamps. Post initially told Wolf to speak to the sound effect department, but the Law & Order mastermind wanted something "really distinctive." Thus, "The Clang" was born.

Related: The Iconic Law & Order 'Dun-Dun' Sound Now Has an Online Button

In an episode of The Law & Order: SVU podcast, Post revealed that the sounds sampled for "The Clang" include a slammed jail cell door, various drums, a hammer hitting an anvil — and perhaps most interestingly — the sound of 500 Japanese men stomping their feet on a wooden floor during a "monstrous Kabuki event."

And while many are quick to refer to the iconic Dun Dun as a sound effect, Post is keen to clarify that it is anything but. Like the theme song, Post gets paid any time "The Clang" plays during a Law & Order episode. "It's not a sound effect; it's a piece of music that actually gets a royalty," Post told the Television Academy. "I call it the 'ching-ching' because I'm making money off of it."

Watch Law & Order on NBC and Peacock.