A.D.A. Abbie Carmichael (Angie Harmon) and Executive A.D.A. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) appear on Law and Order Season 10 Episode 5.

Law & Order FAST channel ​​​​​will now offer fans a brand new way to binge episodes.

You Can Watch Nonstop Law & Order Episodes on This All-New Free Channel

For decades, Law & Order has captivated audiences with its gripping courtroom showdowns, unforgettable characters, and iconic "Dun Dun." And now, fans have a brand new way to revisit the squad room legacy.

As of September 9, you can watch nonstop episodes on a new dedicated Law & Order FAST channel, offering a curated, bingeable viewing experience designed for both long-standing fans and those discovering the series for the first time.

The channel celebrates the franchise's most memorable performances, from Sam Waterston's commanding presence as District Attorney Jack McCoy to Jerry Orbach's legendary run as precinct icon Detective Lennie Briscoe. With ease, viewers can catch up with S. Epatha Merkerson's firm command as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren and relive their favorite criminal cases.

Thanks to the new Law & Order FAST channel, fans can enjoy the show's hallmark drama and suspense like never before. Oh, and did we mention it's free?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Law & Order FAST channel, including where you can find it right now.

What is the Law & Order FAST channel? The Law & Order FAST channel is a dedicated space where fans can watch episodes of Law & Order without endless scrolling. A FAST channel — A.K.A. a Free Ad-Supported Television channel — delivers a free and simple viewing experience that mirrors traditional television, but with the freedom of digital access and a personalized format. With the Law & Order FAST channel, viewers will get a carefully curated lineup of episodes, highlighting everything the dedicated 27th Precinct has to offer.

Lieutenant Anita Van Buren (Epatha Merkerson) and Detective Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) on Law and Order Season 9. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

How to watch the Law & Order FAST channel

The Law & Order FAST channel app is available across a wide range of platforms. Fans can tune in on their smart TVs, mobile devices, and through popular streaming hubs that support FAST channels.

You can find Law & Order FAST channel on LG Channels, Pluto TV, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play. Upon launch, the channel will broadcast Law & Order Seasons 5 through 10.

With no subscription fees or contracts, Law & Order marathons have never been easier.