Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Guest Star Milo Ventimiglia Plays an Abused Man Who Lied About His Abuser | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

The fan experience ended with a very special message from Law & Order creator and executive producer Dick Wolf.

Take a Look Inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner — PHOTOS

To celebrate 25 seasons of Law & Order, part of Rockefeller Center completely transformed into a favorite local spot for New Yorkers, including detectives working a case.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Dun Dun Diner, which was open from October 3 to October 5, immersed fans into the world of Law & Order crime-fighting heroes like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and more. From the delicious eats to props you've seen on TV and even an appearance from Captain Benson herself, NBC Insider is taking you inside the Law & Order pop-up that had diners feeling like they're part of the elite squad grabbing a quick bite between cases.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Law & Order Season 25

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: NBC

The Law & Order Dun Dun Diner served up deliciously themed menu items and merch

Entering the experience, diners were greeted by a waiter breaking down what's on the menu. Guests could pick between a plate of "Fin's French Toast" sticks, "Elite Egg Muffins" with feta, or a "Partner Parfait" served with coconut milk yogurt and berries. And, of course, a hot cup of coffee.

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

Fans could also browse through lots of Law & Order merch, such as a "Dun Dun" hat with three unique patches to choose from, a keepsake diner mug, a packable tote bag, and shirts.

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

Hargitay herself even popped into the diner and mingled with some lucky fans!

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

Law & Order props and photos were on display throughout the Dun Dun Diner

What would normally be a waiting area for a busy NYC diner acted as a mini museum with nods to three beloved series in the Dick Wolf universe. For example, the original pilot script from Law & Order's first episode was on display along with real props used on set like handcuffs, police badges, and an evidence bag.

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

RELATED: The Full NBC Schedule for Every Law & Order Show Airing in 2025

Also displayed in the diner, Jesse L. Martin's (The Irrational, RENT) suit from the costume department stood next to actor Jerry Orbach's (Beauty and the Beast, Dirty Dancing) suit from his final appearance on the show. Martin played Detective Ed Green on Law & Order for eight seasons and Orbarch played Detective Lennie Briscoe from Season 3 through Season 14.

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

The diner was full of perfect photo-ops for longtime fans. In the entryway, a wall was adorned with photos of beloved cast members from the shows (styled similar to a local diner displaying pics of famous patrons). Fans could use the photo booth in front of a nostalgic neon sign which read, "What Would Olivia Benson Do?"

Mariska Hargitay attends the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

Visitors could also snag a souvenir copy of the Law & Order Ledger.

Mariska Hargitay attends the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

RELATED: Celebrities Who Appeared on Law & Order Before They Were Famous

Superfans could also try their hand at cracking a tough case by answering trivia questions about the shows on the table placemats.

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: NBC

Attendees also got to take home a keepsake "check" from your diner visit with a note from Dick Wolf that read:

"To my favorite fan detectives,

A fan once said 'What would the world be like without Law & Order?' Thank you for your loyalty over the past 25 years.

Stay tuned, Dick Wolf."

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: NBC

And that wasn't the only sweet treat Law & Order fans got to bring home. As you exited, the pop-up offered a delicious glazed donut cookie from Milk Bar.

A look inside the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner Fan Event at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC. Photo: Charles Sykes/NBC

Justice is sweet, indeed!

Watch Law & Order on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC, followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9/8c and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock