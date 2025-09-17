Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The exterior of the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner at Rockefeller Center.

Just in the time for the return of Law & Order Thursdays, the pop-up will be open for a limited time this October.

Law & Order Fans, Grab a Bite Like the Elite Squad at the "Dun Dun Diner" (DETAILS)

Law & Order fans will soon be able to step into the world of their favorite detectives in the most delicious way possible with a brand new experience, the "Dun Dun Diner."

How to Watch Watch the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c NBC and Peacock.

In celebration of a milestone 25th season of Law & Order and the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a one-of-a-kind pop-up experience is coming to New York City this fall, offering an immersive dining experience inspired by the iconic Dick Wolf franchise. For over three decades, the unmistakable "Dun Dun" has been the heartbeat of every Law & Order episode, and now it's the centerpiece of a must-see experience.

The Dun Dun Diner invites fans to enjoy some delicious treats in a Law & Order-themed space, complete with nods to the 27th Precinct, plenty of SVU-related easter eggs dedicated to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad, and much more.

RELATED: Reid Scott Reveals Law & Order's On-Set Lingo: “We Say That All the Time"

The multi-day experience runs from October 3 to October 5, so you won't want to miss the chance to catch up with all the Law & Order fan favorites. Learn everything to know about the Dun Dun Diner, below:

The interior of the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner at Rockefeller Center. Photo: NBC

You can visit the Law & Order-themed Dun Dun Diner in NYC

Boasting a space modeled after the quintessential NYC hangout for hard-working detectives, fans will step inside and feel right at home as part of the elite squad. Think table setups that feel like the kind of place Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) might grab a quick bite before heading back onto the beat, or where Benson and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) might catch up on a case.

Featuring partnerships with Milk Bar and Dinner Service NY, the multi-day event offers fans the chance to indulge in diner favorite dishes, get their hands on limited-edition squad merchandise, and surround themselves with interactive moments and imagery that call back to Law & Order’s heroes, guest stars, and decades worth of cases, leads, and clues.

The Dun Dun Diner experience will take place in Rockefeller Center (1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020). Located in the heart of New York City, it's the perfect place to refuel and soak up all of the nostalgic Law & Order vibes.

The exterior of the Law & Order Dun Dun Diner at Rockefeller Center. Photo: NBC

How long is the Dun Dun Diner experience open? Want to know when you can jump in on the Law & Order action and enjoy a nice cup of java? Check out the dates and times for the pop-up Dun Dun Diner, below: Friday, October 3: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 5: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET

RELATED: The First Look at New Seasons of Law & Order Is Intense

How to make a reservation at the Dun Dun Diner

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Free and open to the public, reservations for the Dun Dun Diner will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on September 19th at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT through Tock. You can make a reservation for the Dun Dun Diner, here.

Watch Season 25 of Law & Order and Season 27 of SVU on NBC

Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Photo: NBCUniversal

The Law & Order Dun Dun Diner will open for business just days after the September 25 premiere of Law & Order Season 25 and Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order Season 25 kicks off the premiere event at 8/7c on NBC, followed by the premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 at 9/8c. After initially airing on Peacock, Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will also air on NBC this fall on Thursdays at 10/9c. Upon the return of Law & Order Thursdays, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.