Why Lauren Graham Says She'll "Always Say Yes" to More Gilmore Girls

It's been 25 years since Gilmore Girls premiered, but part of Lauren Graham will always live in Stars Hollow.

Where Graham goes, Gilmore Girls fans follow. So when she visited The Tonight Show on February 4, GG fan Jimmy Fallon couldn't resist asking if she would ever consider reprising her role of Lorelai Gilmore from the beloved series.

"Yes! I always say yes, because it's the best part I ever had, and I love doing it," Graham answered. "It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me."

"I will say it can be strange at times, because on the one hand, some people are starting to say, like, 'You raised me,' and I'm like, 'I hope there were other adults involved,'" she joked, referring to how fans still repeatedly watch the series all these years later.

"On the other hand, people are like, 'Oh, I just have the show on in the background. It puts my dog to sleep. We're not even listening anymore. It's just on, like background music.'"

"No, it is like chicken soup for the soul," Fallon added.

Gilmore Girls first premiered back in October 2000, and ran for seven seasons. Graham reunited with the original cast and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for a 2016 four-part miniseries revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Lauren Graham during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 66 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lauren Graham reunited with Scott Patterson for Gilmore Girls Walmart holiday ad

In December 2024 Graham reunited with her Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, with the two reprising their roles for a Walmart holiday commercial. Graham said it "was so wild" to be back on the Stars Hollow set to film the ad.

"There are all kinds of things where, like, the door doesn't really close. It's on this weird hinge so that it doesn't make noise. So you have to, like, close it yourself," she told Fallon, describing the door of Luke's Diner. "And then they [the commercial's creative team] said, 'Oh, shouldn't you be surprised when you see Kirk?,' the character Kirk, played by Sean Gunn? He's the Walmart delivery man."

"I said, 'No, Lorelai wouldn't be surprised because Kirk takes every job in town.' So they were like, 'Oh, right, oh, right.' They didn't want to get it wrong," Graham explained. "And then, they wanted to have some art, like kids art, behind Luke, you know, up where the menu is."

"And they were like, 'What kind of art do you think it would be? Art done by a girl or art done by...?' I was like, 'No, no, I can't make any of these decisions. I don't know," she recalled.

"Because it would be my grandchild. It would be Rory's kids' art up in Luke's. I'm scared. I just don't want to make a decision that my boss [Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] wouldn't make," Graham admitted.

"Well, I'd love to see it. We would all love to love to see it if you guys ever came back," said Fallon, speaking for all of us.