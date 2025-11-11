The Chicago P.D. star, who's played Officer Kevin Atwater on the NBC police procedural since Season 1, was dubbed a "Hot Cop" on People's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive list.

P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Says This Is His Sexiest Feature: "It's Hard Not to Look At"

It's official: Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins has earned his place in People's Sexiest Man Alive portfolio for 2025 — and One Chicago fans know the honor has been a long time coming.

The outlet declared the actor as one of the sexiest "Hot Cops" on television for its latest iteration of the annual list. He earned the honor alongside fellow NBC star and beloved Law & Order franchise lead Chris Meloni, Nathan Fillion, and Adam Rodriguez.

During a November 7 interview with People celebrating his inclusion, Hawkins spoke about his body transformation over the years, revealing which feature he's been told is his sexiest.

"My bottom lip," Hawkins revealed. "It's hard not to look at."

The star explained that he's gotten so much attention in recent years that married women routinely come up to him with a shocking — and hilarious — confession that never fails to make him blush.

"Wives pull up on me with their husbands sometimes and they claim I'm their hall pass," Hawkins admitted. "Most husbands, they do a good job of being good sports about it."

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5 "Miami". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Despite officially being deemed one of 2025's sexiest men on the planet, Hawkins explained that he wasn't always known for his good looks. In fact, he had an unfortunate nickname early in his One Chicago tenure, which began when he first brought Kevin Atwater to life in Chicago P.D.'s debut episode in 2014.

"They used to call me 'Fatwater' because I was a lot thicker, a little more round back then," Hawkins said. "There were some things I had to improve on over time."

Fortunately, in the years since, Hawkins is the healthiest he's ever been. The 37-year-old credits a combination of diet, exercise, and an overall focus on healthy, clean living for transforming him into yet another One Chicago heartthrob.

"I like to think that it's definitely done a great thing for me and just my health overall… I feel so much better than I did when I started the show. I didn't even know — not that I felt bad — I just didn't know how much better I could feel," Hawkins told the outlet. "13 seasons later, you could just see the difference… I'm very grateful for everything that I've learned and the new habits that I've been able to pick up."

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. come out?

Fans can catch Hawkins in new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 every Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC. As always, P.D. closes out every Windy City Wednesday following new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively.

New episodes are always available on Peacock the day following their original airing.