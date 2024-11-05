LaRoyce Hawkins Looked So Handsome in a Bowtie Officiating His Friend's Wedding

Handshakes, Hugs and Getting Down with LaRoyce Hawkins and the P.D. Crew

Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins has great style. We've seen this on many occasions. And in a November 4 Instagram carousel, he showed this yet again, wearing a dapper suit (with bowtie) to officiate a friend's wedding.

See LaRoyce Hawkins decked out as a wedding officiant here.

"I couldn't believe that I was doing what I was doing when I was doin it," he captioned the post.

When will we see Hawkins' Kevin Atwater in a tux on Chicago P.D.? We need that ASAP!

LeRoyce Hawkins talks work-life balance with Chicago P.D.

LaRoyce Hawkins attends the One Chicago party during NBC's "One Chicago" press day on October 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

In an August 2023 interview with Essence, Hawkins reflected on being such a prominent character in the One Chicago universe for over a decade.

"Man, it's really nothing but gratitude, man, from my end of things," he explained. "It's something that you can't really expect. You don't expect your dreams to come true at this capacity and at this level. When you're young, with the type of imagination that I grew up with, I kind of always saw myself in spaces like these, but you never really see it, or you never know how necessarily. You know what you want to do, but you don't know how it's going to get done. And so walking into 11 seasons, just period, it's powerful."

Above all else, he's made the most important people in his life proud.

"My family's proud, my neighborhood is proud, so it feels great, and I'm grateful," Hawkins revealed.

For the 36-year-old, balancing his family life with his busy work schedule has always been somewhat of a challenge.

"There have been moments where I've had to sacrifice time with my family to achieve what I wanted as far as my career is concerned, in order to create moments that I know will ultimately help my family, but sometimes it doesn't always work out," he said. "What I've noticed is that it's hard to find balance oftentimes, and so the most we can hope for is harmony, if that makes sense."

Chicago P.D. fans are still buzzing over the introduction of Natalee Linez's Val Soto into Atwater's life. To find out what happens next in his story, keep watching the show Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.