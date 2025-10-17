Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth is just as excited for the Wicked sequel as everyone else!

Kristin Chenoweth Had a Truly Perfect Reaction to the Wicked: For Good Trailer

The original Glinda from the Broadway production of Wicked officially gives her seal of approval to the Wicked: For Good trailer.

When asked if she had seen the trailer for the upcoming film during a June interview with USA Today on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, Kristin Chenoweth — who played Glinda in the original Broadway run of Wicked — gave the response all fans were hoping for.

"I cried," she confessed. "Come on!"

Chenoweth has become synonymous with the role ever since she first stepped on stage as the iconic character in October of 2003. However, the torch has officially been passed to the next generation of performers — something that Wicked: For Good stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have fully embraced.

When it came to Chenoweth's thoughts on the Wicked: For Good trailer (which fans can watch here), she couldn't contain her excitement.

"I can't wait to see the whole thing," Chenoweth continued. "Ariana is perfection. Cynthia is perfection. And if part one affected me so much, I can only imagine what part two's gonna do."

Kristin Chenoweth visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 4, 2025 in New York City; Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

When does Wicked: For Good arrive in theaters? Wicked: For Good hits theaters nationwide on November 21, 2025.

Although Chenoweth has stepped aside to allow Grande to shine as Glinda these days, fans won't have to wait much longer to see Chenoweth front and center on the small screen, since she'll be appearing in a new NBC comedy this fall.

Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) and Monica (Monica Aldama) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Kristen Chenoweth has a role in the new NBC comedy Stumble

Cheerleading fans, get ready for Stumble.

The world of junior college cheerleading serves as the backdrop for NBC's upcoming mockumentary series, following in the footsteps of legendary single-camera comedies like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and the Peacock Original The Paper.

Stumble stars Jenn Lyon, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy, with Chenoweth appearing in a recurring role.

According to a synopsis of the show, Stumble is "a mockumentary about the ridiculously high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer." Wicked fans already know that Chenoweth will prove to be the perfect addition to the cast of the upcoming sitcom.

Mark your calendars: Stumble premieres Friday, November 7, at 8:30/7:30c — only on NBC. As always, new episodes will be available for next-day viewing on Peacock.