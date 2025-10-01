Kristen Wiig's SNL Audition Introduced Two of Her Most Beloved Characters

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The former cast member remembered getting hired at SNL on the latest episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang — and admitted she's never watched her own audition.

Kristen Wiig arrived at Saturday Night Live with many of her most famous characters ready to go, even if she doesn't remember it that way.

On the latest episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Wiig and Amy Poehler reminisced about their early days at SNL and the three years they overlapped as cast members. Poehler on the show from 2001 to 2008, so she was around when Wiig joined the show partway through Season 31 — a season that had already welcomed new cast members Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, and Jason Sudeikis. Wiig had little memory of the audition that landed her a spot, so Poehler filled her in.

Wiig admitted that, as with virtually everything she appears in, she's never watched her own Saturday Night Live audition, even when it resurfaced during the SNL50 celebrations.

"I think every single character in your audition ends up being a fully realized character on the show, which is amazing," Poehler told the Bridesmaids star and co-writer.

"That can't be true," Wiig said.

Kristen Wiig showcased Target Lady and Aunt Linda in her SNL audition

It actually is true, as confirmed by former SNL writer and producer/current Late Night with Seth Meyers showrunner Mike Shoemaker in the "Five Minutes" episode of the docuseries Beyond Saturday Night, which is currently streaming on Peacock.

"Every character that Kristen Wiig auditioned with has been on television," he confirmed, and footage from Wiig's August 3, 2005 tryout proves it. She performed Aunt Linda, the cranky movie-reviewing woman from "Weekend Update," and smelled candles as Target Lady.

Wiig also revealed that, surprising as it might seem now, she was asked to audition twice.

"I auditioned. Didn't hear anything. Then they asked me to audition again and I was like, 'I did everything,'" Wiig told Poehler, meaning she'd already used her prime material.

"That's a nightmare," Poehler said.

"I don't even know what was in that second audition. And then I didn't hear anything and the season started and that's when I was like, 'I didn't get it,'" Wiig continued. "But then they called me and they were like, we have a spot for you. Can you come in two weeks?"

Which is why Wiig wasn't in the first four episodes of Season 31, though as Poehler remembers it she was a natural right away

"You arrive at that show, in my opinion, ready and confident to try — what is the job — to try your dumb ideas," Poehler said.

Kristen Wiig as Aunt Linda, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers during "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live, December 2, 2006. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

Before auditioning, Wiig had been performing at the Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, which she says helped her realize how she performs.

"I think Groundlings helped me realize what I do, and my voice as a writer and as a performer," she said. "So I was like, 'I'm going to do that and if that doesn't work, then I know I'm not going to work here.'"

Amy Poehler's favorite Kristen Wiig character is Surprise Lady

"I've said this to you before, but my favorite character is the Surprise Lady," Poehler told Wiig. "I love her. I love her for a million reasons. The way you play her is so funny. I love her wig, always in a turtleneck."

"Always," Wiig said. "Well, she had to hide in it...I think that was in the script, that she'd pull it over [her face]."

Wiig revealed that she's also a huge fan of Sue, the woman who ruined many surprise parties.

Kristen Wiig and Will Forte during the Surprise Party sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 33. Photo: NBC

"When I say that was one of my favorites, that comes from doing it," she said. "I like being in a sketch where there's a lot of people and there are moments where everyone is looking around, like, 'What is going on?' I love that moment. I love a cut to Kenan. It's my favorite thing...Most of my sketches, if you go back and look, I'm like, 'You gotta cut to people being weirded out by me, to remind the audience that I'm weird.'"

"Why I love the Surprise Lady so much is 'cause there's a lot of Wiig in it, I think," Poehler said. "Because she is nervous, but excited, and she loves a party and she cannot wait to deliver that good news. She can't wait, and the physicality of her...it's so funny. I just watch clips of it all the time. It's so funny and stupid, which is the best."

"It's the highest praise in comedy," Wiig agreed.

What years was Kristen Wiig on SNL? Kristen Wiig was an SNL cast member from 2005-2012. She joined the show in Season 31's fifth episode on November 12, 2005.

