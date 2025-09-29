Jimmy Fallon's Bringing the Voices Behind Kpop Demon Hunters to The Tonight Show!

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit, "Golden," and sit down for an interview.

The Honmoon over 30 Rockefeller Plaza will stay sealed on one special night in October, when the voices behind Kpop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X perform the movie's biggest song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The trio will make their live performance debut on The Tonight Show. Unlike the demon-slaying girl group characters they lend their singing and rapping skills to, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami have never shared the stage in real life before.

Fans of the movie will also get to know the three artists better when they sit down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon — and they have much to discuss, given the massive breakout success of the animated film.

Below, get all the details about how to catch the three artists who lent HUNTR/X their musical talents on The Tonight Show.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform "Golden" as HUNTR/X on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"Golden," the breakout smash hit by Kpop Demon Hunters' superhero-like fictional band, HUNTR/X, is the first female K-pop single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the charts for six weeks. It was the first soundtrack song to achieve that record in 10 years, beating out another huge family-friendly song that held No. 1 for five weeks: Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Just about every kid you know (and many adults) can sing every word.

The soundtrack itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 soundtrack chart, also featuring popular bops "Takedown" and "Soda Pop."

We probably should've predicted that Fallon would pull this off, because in retrospect, his selection of "Golden" during a September 15 Lip Sync Battle now feels like foreshadowing.

How to watch the voices who sing as HUNTR/X on The Tonight Show

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 7 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

The October 7 episode will also feature Grammy Award-winning superstar Jennifer Lopez as a guest. We can only hope for another incredible dance battle like this one.

