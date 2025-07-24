Kodi Lee's Soaring, Gospel-Infused Version of "America the Beautiful" Will Floor You

The AGT Season 14 winner has never sounded this soulful before.

This summer, America's Got Talent alum Kodi Lee brought everyone together with an epic rendition of "America the Beautiful" that is unequivocally him!

In a July 4 Instagram video, the 29-year-old wore flag-themed shades and a patriotic denim vest to match, which perfectly matched the vibe the star was going for — and his cool new hairstyle, of course.. "Happy Independence Day 2025," Lee said before starting to sing. "I hope you have a safe and rocking 4th of July — heck yeah!"

What followed was an inspiring and soulful version of "America the Beautiful" that instantly put fans in a patriotic mood. Lee slows down the tempo and lets his vocals do the leg work, including clever runs in the very first verse.

It got even wilder from there: Lee's note that he hits singing "above the fruited plane" will stop you in your tracks, and that's when his performance takes a delightful turn. Lee flips the anthem completely on its head with a gospel-inspired sequence.

Lee capped the song by singing "Thank you Lord," and well, it doesn't get more wholesome than that. The star puts his all behind every performance, and fans flocked to the comment section in support.

"Thank you Kodi Lee! My Mom always loved that song and I loved your version of it," commented one fan.

It wasn't the first time the AGT Season 14 winner has performed a patriotic anthem. On October 22, 2024, Lee memorably sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener at Crypto.com Arena. It was a crowd-pleaser, and of course, he punctuated his performance that evening with his trademark "heck yeah!"

(For the record, the Lakers won that night, so Lee can at least take partial credit for the team's success.

Kodi Lee appears onstage during Season 1 Episode 7 of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Here's what to know about "America the Beautiful"

The lyrics for "America the Beautiful" were written as a poem by Katharine Lee Bates in the summer of 1893.

Bates wrote the now-well-known lyrics after a trip by prairie wagon and mules to Colorado's Pikes Peak in the Rocky Mountains. According to the National Park Service, Bates was in awe of the gorgeous landscapes she could see from the top of the mountains, inspiring the familiar lines like "purple mountain majesties" and "amber waves of grain."

Countless artists have performed "America the Beautiful" over the years, and most recently, Carrie Underwood sang an a cappella version of the anthem during the January 20, 2025, Presidential Inauguration.