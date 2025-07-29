Kodi Lee's Rendition of the Late Nightbirde's "It's OK" Is Absolutely Perfect (VIDEO)

There's a lot of love flowing through Kodi Lee's latest cover.

On July 27, the America's Got Talent Season 14 winner dazzled fans with another edition of "Fan Pick Weekly," which sees Lee taking fan requests and performing them on Instagram, and his latest will hit you in all the feels. The 29-year-old paid tribute to the late Nightbirde — a fellow AGT alum — by performing her breakout original song "It's OK."

"Thank you for the requests this week! This one's for NightBirde! #heckyeah 🙌💟🎤," read Lee's Instagram caption.

Lee's tribute to the late singer-songwriter is a powerful cover featuring the star on piano — playing along, as always — hitting the same poignant notes that marked the original version. The iconic and chirpy "it's OK, it's OK" hits just as hard when Lee sings it as it did when Nightbirde sang it on the AGT stage.

It's a moving anthem of hope which became synonymous with the story of Nightbirde herself, and Lee simply nailed it.

He injected plenty of emotion into every word — and sounded beautiful doing so.

"Nightbirde has moved millions; it's an honor to sing your song," Lee said.

All about Nightbirde

Nightbirde died in February 2022 at age 31 after battling cancer, and her profound story of strength remains an inspiration to all.

Her Season 16 Audition may stand out as Judge Simon Cowell's all-time favorite Golden Buzzer moment, but for many fans, it's when the world was introduced to Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski. Her unbelievable vocal talent was enough to advance in the competition, but it was the reveal of her courageous cancer battle that made fans realize how special she was.

"Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine, and my liver," she said during her Audition. "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that've happened to me... I have a 2% chance of survival, but 2% is not 0%. 2% is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is."

Due to her condition worsening throughout the competition, she exited Season 16 early.

"What was so special about Jane, in my opinion, was she was always optimistic," said Cowell during a 2023 episode dedicated to his favorite Golden Buzzer moments. "She recently passed away, which makes this tough, but all she kept talking about was her music. You know what? It's difficult, I haven't been able to watch [her Audition video] since she passed."