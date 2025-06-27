Duo Stardust Refuses to Give Up and Earns a GOLDEN BUZZER from Sofia Vergara! | AGT 2025 | NBC

The AGT alum channeled the Voice Coach in the best way.

Kodi Lee's Daring, Dramatic Spin on This Michael Bublé Cover Will Give You Chills

In a June 2025 Instagram video, Kodi Lee asked viewers one question followed by an immediate answer:

"Are you feeling good today? You will after some Michael Bublé!"

And with those words, the America's Got Talent legend launched into an impeccable piano version of one of The Voice Coach's most recognizable covers: "Feeling Good." Lee, who is blind and autistic, sounded as incredible as ever singing this jazz standard, which Bublé famously covered in 2005 to great success.

Lee stole fans' hearts after winning Season 14 of AGT — and this moving cover is a reminder that he has a star quality that can't be matched.

"Can't go wrong with some Micheal Bublé!! Thank you for the request… until next week!! 👐✨ #heckyeah,” Lee captioned his post.

Lee's gorgeous vocals never faltered or strained as he performed a sublime version of the song. (Bublé's 2005 cover of "Feeling Good" was the lead single off his studio album It's Time.)

Lee's final run at the end of the video is awe-inspiring. The way he casually belts out the last lyrics is something you need to hear. Watch, below:

Kodi Lee has come a long way from the first time he stepped onto the AGT stage in Season 14 at the age of 22. Even still, one thing hasn't changed: his signature light and positivity, which radiates on everything he does and sings.

Here's what to know about "Feeling Good"

Kodi Lee at America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Season 1, Episode 8; Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; Tyler Golden/NBC

A classic jazz standard, "Feeling Good" was originally written for the 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – the Smell of the Crowd. It was introduced to the mainstream music world by Nina Simone the following year, who recorded her version for her album I Put a Spell on You. Simone's studio version is widely regarded as the most well-known.

Since then, "Feeling Good" has been covered by many artists like Sammy Davis Jr, Muse, Lauryn Hill, John Legend, and more — including, of course, Mr. Bublé himself.

Simone's version was certified platinum in the United Kingdom, selling over 600,000 records. Bublé's version, interestingly enough, was also certified platinum in the UK.