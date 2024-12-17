You Won't Recognize Kirk Franklin's Gospel Version of "O Come All Ye Faithful"

The choirmaster performed the Christmas classic at Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry .

December 16 wasn't a Sunday, but Kirk Franklin took viewers to church during Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry.

Franklin, famed gospel preacher, rapper, and producer who has earned 20 Grammys over his illustrious career, took the stage in one of the night's best moments: Leading his choir in a rendition of "O Come All Ye Faithful" that you have to see to believe.

The 54-year-old had the entire Opry audience dancing in their seats and clapping along to one of the most unique performances of the evening. It was a sight to behold.

Whereas "O Come All Ye Faithful" is usually a solemn spiritual affair when performed live, Franklin went in a decidedly different direction. He elevated the iconic hymn to new heights, injecting it with passion and a lot of infectious energy.

In 2003, Variety dubbed Franklin the "Reigning King of Urban Gospel," and he lived up to the billing. He transcended music, effortlessly blending gospel and preaching with a timeless Christmas classic. For a jam-packed crowd inside Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and the millions watching on television, Franklin's performance was a religious experience.

Is Kirk Franklin a singer?

As a musician, Franklin holds a unique role in the industry as an award-winning songwriter, producer, and pianist who isn't a singer, but plays a prominent role as the choirmaster in his songs and performances. As The New Yorker said in a 2017 profile about Franklin, "It’s hard to describe in a word what Kirk Franklin does for a living... Above all, he is a songwriter, but in performance and on his albums his role more closely resembles that of a stock character in hip-hop: the hype man."

Franklin's iconic preaching style connects to people in the same way singing does. He excels at taking ordinary songs and turning them on their heads with a heavy gospel influence. In fact, his dynamic performance of "O Come All Ye Faithful" wasn't the only time he took the stage during the December 16 holiday special. Franklin also tore the house down with a high-energy version of "Joy to the World" that, frankly, has never been done before. So while technically Franklin doesn't sing in the classic sense of the word, he doesn't need to.

Kirk Franklin appears in Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry Season 2.. Photo: Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images

After all, it's not how you connect with the audience — it's that you connect with the audience, period!

If you missed the initial airing of Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry — filled with epic performances like Franklin's unforgettable version of "O Come All Ye Faithful" and many more — be sure to catch the encore broadcast on December 19 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock!