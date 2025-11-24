Kirbi’s “Guts”-y, “Unbelievable” Jelly Roll Knockout FLOORS Niall: “Smashed It” 

Team Niall Artist Kirbi absolutely conquered the Knockout round of The Voice Season 28, giving her best performance on the show yet. Leaning into her Christian roots, she chose Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake's 2025 song "Hard Fought Hallelujah," a choice her Coach, Niall Horan, applauded, saying he "loves" when "girls cover guys' songs."

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Kirbi said that coming from the Shoals area of Northern Alabama, the song spoke to her, and she poured a lot of feeling into her rendition. She also explained that she's a huge fan of Jelly Roll and even opened for him once and got a picture with the star.

RELATED: Aiden Ross’ Knockout Put Snoop “in a Trance” & Made Bublé Throw a Pen at Niall

"When it's small, make it small; when it's big make it big," Horan advised her in rehearsal. After her performance, all four Coaches were blown away. "You got into it, it was very emotional," said Reba McEntire. "You understand who you are, where you want to go; you have the guts to take on songs that seem like they may not be in your lane," added Michael Bublé.

"That was the perfect song for you. That performance of that record right there…" marveled Snoop Dogg, using a whistle tone to indicate how great she was. But the highest praise came from Horan. "I feel like I’m gonna pass out. Kirbi, that was your best performance to date without a shadow of a doubt. It was beautiful to watch, beautiful to listen to, you just smashed it," raved Kirbi's Coach.

Kirbi appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Kirbi is headed to the Playoffs on The Voice

Kirbi won her Knockout, with Horan observing, "She was unbelievable there."

"I picked Kirbi simply down to the fact that what she did in her performance tonight was just undeniable," he said. "There was no way she could sing like that, give the emotion that she gave, and leave this competition. She absolutely deserves to be in my top four. I’m so excited going into the Playoffs."

RELATED: Marty O'Reilly Just Left The Voice, but Here’s Where You Can See Him in Concert

It's been a wild ride for Kirbi, who reflected on making it past the Battles in an effusive Instagram post, writing, "God has been so good and gracious to me when I don’t show myself the same grace. Thank you Jesus for bringing me this far, and thank you so much to every person who has cheered me on and encouraged me. And thank you SO much @niallhoran for allowing me the opportunity to move on to the next round. I’m so thankful to be a part of #TeamNiall." Can't wait to see what she floors us with next.