Hear Why Kirbi & Carolina Rodriguez’s “You Say” Battle Made Reba Do Praise Hands

Team Niall Artists Kirbi and Carolina Rodriguez sang Lauren Daigle's "You Say" for their Battles on Season 28 of The Voice. Rodriguez's style leans more toward pop, while Kirbi is a Christian singer, so their Coach Niall Horan decided that Daigle's song was "a good right down the middle" option.

Rodriguez explained how the song could be interpreted in a secular and religious way, saying, "We tried to connect it as emotionally as possible. She’s referring to God, and I’m referring to my dad. And since we're putting two different emotional stories, I think it makes it 10 times more emotional."

Specifically, she said, "The song is about self-worth and not feeling like you’re enough, but you have somebody in your corner to tell you that you are enough. I like to tie it to my dad. There were many times in high school when I battled with insecurity, and he’s always brought my confidence up, even when I didn’t have it."

In the rehearsal room, Kirbi opened up about what her Coach's guidance has meant during this process. "Being an Artist, you’re always around people that are going after it. You’re surrounded by people that want the same things as you. As much as you try not to let naysayers get to you, it does get to you. But I feel like Niall really gets us, so I kind of had to start accepting maybe I do have what it takes to do well in this competition and keep on going," she said.

The ladies also had the opportunity to ask their Battle Advisor, Lewis Capaldi, for advice on dealing with emotion on stage, like how he handles getting choked up while singing a difficult song. "I wouldn’t say it's ever a bad thing to get caught up in the emotion of a song," Capaldi said, and Horan agreed, adding, "It just happens. It could be one of those big Voice moments we all YouTube."

This "You Say" Battle blew the Coaches away on The Voice

Emotion, power and pure artistry all came together on the day of the performance. When Kirbi and Rodriguez hit the harmony, Coach Reba McEntire literally rose up out of her chair and raised her hands up, letting out an "oh my God."

"Way to go, ladies," she said afterward. "It was just so angelic. Carolina, you’ve got a wonderful voice. I love the tone of it. You’re cute as a button. And Kirbi, there’s a totally different sound, timbre to your voice that is sweet, pure."

Coach Michael Bublé called out Kirbi's "tremendous talent," and Coach Snoop Dogg called Kirbi "strong, beautiful, engaging," while reminding Carolina, "I turned my chair for you! And you chose Niall! And I see why because he gave you a great record." He also made sure to mention he still had a Steal in his back pocket...

At a loss for what to do, Horan muttered, "Help! Help me," and begged Host Carson Daly to talk so that he could think about his decision. For a moment, Daly complied, asking the audience, "Anybody take the train here today?" Finally, Horan admitted that "by the finest of margins, if even," Kirbi had gotten the edge over Rodriguez.

Fortunately, as promised, Snoop was there with the Steal, and no one was happier for Rodriguez than Horan, who gave Snoop an immediate, grateful hug. Praise be!