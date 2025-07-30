Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Son Had a Funny Face-Off with President H. W. Bush

The actress told Jenna Bush Hager that her son once made faces at the 41st President — and he played along.

When Kimberly Williams-Paisley visited TODAY in March 2025, she didn't just chat about her family and swoon-worthy marriage with country icon Brad Paisley, she unveiled a surprising connection with Jenna Bush Hager's family.

During the visit, the Father of the Bride star told a humorously sweet story about her two sons, William “Huck” Huckleberry and Jasper, meeting Jenna's grandparents, former President George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush. Most parents could relate to the actress' paranoia as she prepared to introduce her young children to the high-profile couple; a meeting would soon become a story she'd never forget. The moment involved a formal luncheon and toddler-aged hijinks that would not only live in minds rent-free for years to come, but cement George H. W. Bush as a certified goofball.

"Oh my gosh, I loved your grandparents," Williams-Paisley gushed on TODAY, recalling a cherished memory she has with the late couple. "I have a funny story about them."

Kimberly Williams-Paisley's sons got goofy with President George H. W. Bush

While recalling an invitation Paisley received to attend a lunch with the presidential family in Kennebunkport, the actress set the scene. Two young boys at a fancy luncheon in the Bush's longtime summer home — what could go wrong?

"I had a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old at the time," Williams-Paisley said. "And I was like, 'You guys, you are meeting a president and a first lady, you've got to behave.' We went over, shake hands, look him in the eye. And I was just terrified they were gonna destroy that home, that beautiful home."

Williams-Paisley continued, "Everything was going fine, and we're sitting at this amazing lunch with your grandfather and your grandmother. And I look over at my son Huck, and he's [making funny faces]."

As the actress demonstrated the goofy expressions coming from her little one, she recalled the surreal moment she realized that George H. W. was returning the favor, throwing ludicrous expressions right back at Huck.

"I turn and look at the president, and he's [making faces back]," the actress laughed fondly, mimicking the former president's hilarious expressions.

"He probably was the one that did it first," Bush Hager said with a knowing smirk.

"They had this really special connection," Williams-Paisley said, a sentiment that touched Bush Hager's heart.

The Paisley boys have become their mother's "cheerleaders"

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Kenya's president William Ruto hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Williams-Paisley's story didn't just give us a glimpse into an iconic behind-the-scenes moment with a president, but showcased the love she has for her sons. Married since 2003, Paisley and the actress have lived in Tennessee for years with Huck and Jasper, who are now 18 and 16, respectively.

During her TODAY appearance, Williams-Paisley spoke about the temporary loss of her voice in 2022, which led to a two-year recovery period. Luckily, her boys were able to help their mother during her lengthy recovery, becoming champions for her happiness and well-being amid the health obstacles.

“My kids were great cheerleaders for me,” she told People in a 2024 interview. “At an event, they knew if someone I wanted to talk to was walking away and I couldn't get them, and they'd get them for me. They're used to assisting me, which is really sweet.”