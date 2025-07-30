Kimberly Williams-Paisley Explains How Seth Meyers Accidentally Stole a Porsche

Chase Sui Wonders Recited Scooby-Doo Lines to Freddie Prinze Jr. on I Know What You Did Last Summer

Late Night White House Press Briefing: Who Is Trump Going to Throw Under the Bus for Epstein Files?

The Late Night host once got very confused when borrowing what he thought was his friend's car on a visit to Nashville with his wife.

Seth Meyers once stole a Porsche, but he swears it wasn't his fault.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

He actually thought the car belonged to Kimberly Williams-Paisley, as he and the actress explained during a Late Night interview in December 2021. Meyers and Williams-Paisley have known each other since her husband Brad Paisley performed at Meyers' 2013 wedding, and they've become close enough pals that Williams-Paisley once believed she could trust Meyers to drive her car.

"One of the craziest things happened. My wife [Alexi Ashe] and I came to Nashville to see you and Brad, and you guys came over to the hotel," Meyers began. "You came separately, and then you drove home in one car."

"We came separately," Williams-Paisley confirmed, noting that this part was crucial to the story. "And I left my car, and said, 'You guys come visit the farm tomorrow and just bring my car home.' And then you stole a car."

"Okay, this is not really true," Meyers protested.

Williams-Paisley disagreed. "I mean, it is. That's what happened!"

RELATED: Brad Paisley's "Remix" of the Song He Sang at Seth Meyers' Wedding Gets Marriage Right

Seth Meyers and Kimberly Williams-Paisley blame a valet mix-up for his accidental car theft

The real key to this chain of events is that the hotel had valet service, and Williams-Paisley had given her valet ticket to Meyers and his wife.

"We went down to the valet and said, 'We're here for Kimberly's car,'" he remembered. "So we gave the ticket, and then my wife texted you..."

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Brad Paisley, Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers attend The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum All For The Hall New York Benefit Concert on October 6, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images/Country Music Hall Of Fame

"And she said, 'I love your Porsche,'" Williams-Paisley said. "And I drive a Chevy SUV mom car. I wrote back, 'Ha ha.' She wrote back and went, 'Uh, you don't have a Porsche?' and I said, 'No, I don't have a Porsche.' You guys were, like, at breakfast with the nice Porsche. I wish I was that person that you thought I was for a second."

"The most embarrassing thing was then I had to drive a Porsche that I now knew I had stolen back to a hotel without crashing it," Meyers said. "And then there were, I realized, a bunch of clues I missed. When Alexi got in, there was a pair of size 14 shoes? And when I had gotten in, I had to move the seat way up."

RELATED: Seth Meyers Met His Wife at This SNL Cast Member's Wedding: "I Had a Sense..."

"That could have been the valet," Williams-Paisley reasoned. Her real car, she revealed, had "half a salad in the front seat and NPR" set on the radio dial.

"Then it was obvious," she joked. "Like, 'oh this is Kim. This makes sense.'"

"I was like, 'I can't believe we thought the Porsche was hers,'" Meyers said, and she agreed. "I can't either!"

Somewhere, there's probably a valet driver still thinking about the time they helped talk show host Seth Meyers steal a car.