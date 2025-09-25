Kim Kardashian on Her Mom's Blind Date Scheme and Not Being a "Good Picker"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Kim Kardashian's Mom Tricked Her into Going on a Blind Date, Talks NikeSKIMS and Eva Longoria Film

The reality star shared the story on The Tonight Show with her mom just offstage.

It seems everyone in Kim Kardashian's family is trying to find her a partner.

The Skims owner and reality star visited the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 24 and revealed that her dating life is uneventful, despite her loved ones' best efforts.

"The last time you were here, we talked about how your kids were ready for you to date," Fallon said. "And they were making lists of people that you should date."

"They continue to do that," Kardashian confirmed, though apparently they learned from the best: their grandmother. Back before Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, mom Kris Jenner tricked her daughter into into a blind date.

"She told me I had a job interview," Kardashian recounted. "She told me to go to the restaurant The Ivy. It was this TV executive, and she told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date. So I pull up and I'm talking about what I want to do, and I had a resumé on me. I don't think she thought I'd be so prepared to bring a resumé."

"Like, five minutes in, I realized what was up. I put it in my purse," she said.

Kim Kardashian brought mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe to The Tonight Show

Jenner was actually watching the interview from just offstage with Khloé Kardashian, so she couldn't help but weigh in.

"He totally knew," she said. "Because he was also an Emmy Award-winning..."

"Mom, can you stop?" Kim asked. But Mom did not stop.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, & Khloé Kardashian pose together backstage onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 3 on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"He said 'Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?'" Jenner continued. "He was kidding, but I thought, "This is never gonna work.'"

"That's a red flag," Khloe pointed out.

Jenner refused to say whether she's still friends with the "Emmy-winning TV executive," and Kim said she'd still trust her mother's picks for men. Khloé, however, put her hands up as if to surrender.

"Oh, I'm not known for a good picker," she joked.

"Same, babe," said Kim.

Kim Kardashian hadn't seen SNL before hosting

In 2021, Kardashian found a date on Saturday Night Live. She hosted the second episode of Season 47 and starred in a sketch as Jasmine alongside Pete Davidson as Aladdin.

Kardashian admitted to Fallon that she had never seen the show before hosting it.

"I knew what it was," she said. "I knew it was so iconic. But I had never...I gotta be honest, I had no idea you were on."

After hosting, she was "schooled," she said. "I know everyone that's been on now. I know everything."

Kardashian recently returned to SNL for SNL50: The Anniversary Special and showed up in the first sketch of the night alongside some heavy hitters. Fred Armisen played Lawrence Welk, Will Ferrell played Robert Goulet, and Kardashian played Holly, the sister of (Janice) Scarlett Johansson, Margaret (Ana Gasteyer), and Kristen Wiig as the baby-handed Dooneese.

Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Kim Kardashian during the “Lawrence Welk” sketch on SNL: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Once again, she admitted she had never seen a Dooneese sketch before appearing in one, but she says it was "key."

"I think if you go into something kind of blissfully unaware, you just do your best," she said. "You don't have that pressure of having to live up to [anything]."