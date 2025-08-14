The Love Island exes hadn't spoken in months, with their first conversation since their split captured in Episode 6 of Beyond the Villa.

Kendall & Nicole Finally Talk Nearly a Year After Their Breakup: "I Was So Mad At You"

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky had a smooth journey on Love Island USA Season 6.

Soon after Nicole came in as a bombshell on Day 6, Kendall was instantly smitten. Though it took some time for the two to find their footing as Nicole explored other connections in the villa, they made it through Casa Amor without any drama. Eventually, the pair sailed all the way to the finale (where Kendall confessed his love for Nicole) and they came in fourth place.

However, just a month later, their romance came to an end — and they haven't spoken since. In the latest episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, the former couple's reunion was captured for Episode 6's "A Bombshell Has Entered Los Angeles." But first, Nicole met up with Leah Kateb and Serena Page for drinks and a juicy kiki.

"[Kendall's] been definitely partying his heart out," Leah told Nicole, as she filled her in on what her ex has been up to. "It's just when he talks about [the breakup], I swear, he makes it seem like the reason you didn't speak at all was because of you."

Find out everything that went down during the episode, below.

What Nicole has been up to since Love Island — and is she single?

Nicole has kept a relatively low radar since the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion and remained in her job as medical sales rep in Sacramento. When grilled by Serena and Leah about her relationship status, the 27-year-old confirmed she's been having "so much fun" since her breakup with Kendall.

"I'm dating around... One of the mother f*****s is, like, 6'10. I'm, like, climbing him," Nicole said through laughs while talking to the girls.

The Love Island USA star has kept in touch with PPG in the year since leaving Fiji, but hasn't spoken to either Liv Walker or Kaylor Martin, who both unfollowed Nicole because of how close they were to Kendall.

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky during Love Island Season 6, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"He told them to unfollow y'all, but I talked to Kaylor," Serena said. "And she's like, 'I feel so bad.'"

Liv also opened to Aaron Evans about her regrets.

"I had loyalty to Kendall because we'd become close. He has said stuff, like, 'Why are you following Nicole? Unfollow Nicole,' and I unfollowed her. Full responsibility, I shouldn't have done that," Liv said.

Kendall insists that he did not tell either Kaylor or Liv to unfollow his ex.

"I'm not petty like that, I wouldn't tell them to unfollow anyone. I don't care who they follow," he said in a confessional.

Nicole and Kendall's breakup

At the cast reunion, which took place a month after the Season 6 finale, an upset Nicole said Kendall had lied to her about a personal video that leaked online.

"Regardless of me and Kendall's relationship, I don't think what happened to him should have happened. And I think whoever did it was trifling as f**k," Serena said during a Beyond the Villa confessional.

On Beyond the Villa, Kendall admitted that he lied, however he felt "stabbed in the back" with how she shared their problems so publicly, but was reluctant to speak with him one-on-one.

Kaylor Martin, Nicole Jacky, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington during the Love Island Season 6 Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

"We went to the reunion, and she brought it up when we were supposed to kind of talk about that privately," he said. "Obviously the reunion was the worst I've ever felt in my whole life. Then having to go and try to talk that out with Nicole after the fact, it was almost impossible to overcome. I said, 'I can't do this anymore.' I remember when I was dealing with so much, everyone was reaching out to me, but the one person I wanted to be there for me was Nicole and she wasn't there."

On August 20, 2024, a day after the reunion aired, the couple announced in respective Instagram Story statements that Kendall had broken up with Nicole in a phone call. Nicole shared her statement first, which read in part: "While I understand and respect his decision, It's hard to process this one. I opened up to him in the villa, and still love and care for him now. I'm struggling mentally and all l ask for is privacy during this time."

Kendall's came next: “It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue a relationship. I still love and care for Nicole. I’ve never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life.”

What happened during Kendall and Nicole's reunion on Beyond the Villa

The exes reunited for the first time in nearly a year, catching up and both seeking closure after months of not speaking.

"You can say you've talked s**t about me. I've talked s**t about you," Nicole said when confronting Kendall about the rumor he told Liv and Kaylor to unfollow her.

They then went on to address their breakup.

Kendall Washington during the Love Island Season 6 Reunion; Nicole Jacky during Love Island Season 6, Episode 36. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock; Ben Symons/Peacock

"I was so mad at you, but I feel like I dissociated," Nicole confessed to Kendall. "I just wanted us to be honest, but like, I feel like I was asking a lot of you in a hard time for you, and I wasn't giving you, what's the word? ['Empathy?'] Yeah, maybe that's the word... It wasn't my intention to ever hurt you. I wish I could go back and talk to you more about how I was feeling. I was just like, 'This is so much, I'm so emotional.' And I feel like I kind of maybe didn't take your emotions as much into account as I should have. It only took me eight months to come to the conclusion."

Kendall accepted her apology.

"All I can do right now in this moment is take it in and take it for what it is because if I hold on to this pain and resentment I'm never gonna feel closure," he said. He later told Nicole, "Some of the strongest feelings I've had is for you. It feels good to be real with you again."