Dentist Turned Aerialist, Kelsey Jane, Flies Across the AGT Stage to Standing Ovation

Whoever said dentists have to be boring? Watch Kelsey Jane cut a rug across the sky.

America's Got Talent acrobat Kelsey Jane spends her days working as a dentist, but she moonlights in the sky.

Growing up, she got braces, and the confidence boost she received from orthodontics led her down a path to dentistry. Along the way she discovered aerial acrobatics, a form of in-air performance which mixes acrobatic tricks with fluid movements and dance.

Jane auditioned to the tune of “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish. Holding onto a cloth rope strung from the ceiling, she spun, bound herself up in the rope, and flipped around, all in tune with the music. The combination of fabric, her flowing costume, long hair, and graceful movements created elegant lines reminiscent of flowing water. By the time she was finished, commentary from the Judges could be summed up in a single sentence from Sofia Vergara, “I wish you were my dentist.”

What did Kelsey Jane do at the AGT Season 19 Quarterfinals?

That Audition was enough to earn Jane a spot on Season 19 of America’s Got Talent and she returned to the stage for the Quarterfinals. This time, Jane began in the air, accompanied by “Who I Am” by former AGT contestant Wyn Starks.

Kelsey Jane performs during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Over the course of the song, Jane pulled off an incredible collection of flips and spins while dipping down to the stage and back up into the air. The performance was like aerial figure skating, or watching an elegant spider in the act of building her web. In the background, blooming flowers and exploding starlight lit the stage.

As soon as Jane came down, the crowd got up. When she finally settled back onto solid ground, the crowd erupted into cheers and ovations. The response was so explosive that Judge Heidi Klum struggled to hear herself speak.

What did the Judges have to say about Kelsey Jane’s Quarterfinal performance?

"I am fascinated by you because you are a dentist and you just do this as a hobby,” Klum said. “So, for me this is already mind blowing. I thought it was flawless up there, I love what you do up there. But what I love the most is your smile."

Howie Mandel, however, wasn’t quite as impressed as he was during the Auditions. "We see a lot of this and I'm going to be totally honest with you, this kind of Act, unless it's spectacular..." Mandel continued with a few jokes about performing at a dental convention which were drowned out by the crowd. Ultimately, host Terry Crews cut him off and moved on to the response from Sofia Vergara.

Kelsey Jane performs during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"I do think that you were amazing. We loved you during the auditions and I love you today. Maybe I didn't love the song, but I loved your outfit, I loved that you did what felt like really dangerous things tonight."

Simon Cowell, meanwhile, questioned Jane’s motives for wanting to do this in the first place. "Explain to us, because dentists are loaded, they are, I know that for a fact. So, if you're a dentist and you're doing really well, why do you want to do this?"

“Because it's fun,” Jane responded. Maybe it doesn’t have to be any more complicated than that.

