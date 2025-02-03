Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the "Beautiful Thing" About Dating Boyfriend Chase Stokes

People taking an interest in her dating life is new to Kelsea Ballerini — but she's learning how to navigate it.

Kelsea Ballerini is about to win over the hearts of America, but her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, already has hers.

Ballerini makes her Coach debut on The Voice in Season 27, and with that comes a higher profile, more attention, and more questions about her life. People having so much interest in all facets of her life (personal included) is new territory for the country singer, but she's learning how to handle it, as she told TODAY's Willie Geist in October 2024.

"I'm not used to the interest in me as a person," Ballerini confessed. "For a long time, I was used to being the girl that sings 'Peter Pan' for people, and I loved that role, but as far as the floodgates that opened up as far as human me — girl me — it's different now. And so, I'm still getting my footing on how to share things and what I share and my relationship and all that stuff."

It helps that Ballerini's boyfriend is supportive of whatever decisions she makes that feel authentic to her. "I think the beautiful thing about being with an artist [like Stokes] is that it also equates to being with a truth-teller," Ballerini said. (While not a singer, Stokes is a well-known actor and a creative spirit.) "When I got into this relationship, I hadn't put out Welcome Mat yet, and I remember I sent that EP to him, and I just said, 'Hey, you're gonna ask eventually, so I'm just gonna go ahead and give this to you,' and he lifted that record up and supported it and stood side-stage the whole time. That takes someone who really celebrates truth-telling and believes in the person that's doing it. (Ballerini is referring to her 2023 EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which included songs she wrote following her 2022 breakup.)

Kelsea Ballerini joins star-studded lineup of Coaches in The Voice Season 27

