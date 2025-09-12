The Voice Coach's vocals have never sounded better.

Kelly Clarkson's Vocals Take Flight in This Live Performance of "Broken & Beautiful"

Kelly Clarkson's Kellyoke performances are usually the star's opportunity to cover some of her favorite songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show — but she occasionally flips the script and decides to sing her own songs.

Case in point: This breathtaking live rendition of her 2019 hit "Broken & Beautiful," which Clarkson performed to kick off her February 10, 2025, episode. Originally written by Pink and recorded by Clarkson for the UglyDolls movie soundtrack, "Broken & Beautiful" is a soaring anthem perfectly suited for the Voice Coach's golden vocals.

Watch Kelly Clarkson sing "Broken & Beautiful" here.

The song began with a simple piano composition before Clarkson took center stage — and of course, the huge singalong chorus gave the 43-year-old plenty of room to belt out those iconic lyrics.

Of course, Clarkson hit an insane high note during the performance's final moments. What else is new, right?

Kelly Clarkson's daughter stars in the "Broken & Beautiful" video

Clarkson's daughter, River, actually starred in the "Broken & Beautiful" music video. During an April 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the singer and talk show host opened up about River's big debut. Watch the official music video here.

"It's actually funny, though, because during my part, she's just like, 'When am I on?'," Clarkson said of her daugher's extremely four-year-old behavior on set. "She was like, 'Where am I dancing? Where am I?"

Clarkson said she was proud of her then-four-year-old daughter dancing and acting in the video, though she told Fallon she was still unsure about her little one getting into the music business one day.

"I don't know why I did that," Clarkson joked of the video. "I'm creating a kid that'll want to be in this industry. And I'd pay a fair amount of money for her to be a dentist."

When does The Kelly Clarkson Show come back?

Good news: New episodes are right around the corner.

Clarkson and her crew have already begun filming in New York City — and Season 7 officially kicks off on Monday, September 29, with a premiere week of episodes dedicated to the men and women who rescued campers from the Texas floodwaters in July. Fans interested in attending a live taping can click here for more information about reserving tickets.

Check your local listings for more information about when new episodes will air.