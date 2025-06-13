Kelly Clarkson's Soulful Cover of Patsy Cline's “Walkin’ After Midnight” Is So Dreamy

Entertainment legend Kelly Clarkson has delivered countless jaw-dropping covers during her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show, but few have struck a chord quite like her Season 1 rendition of Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."

Since The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019, Clarkson has opened nearly every episode with a Kellyoke set, A.K.A. her Clarkson-fied twist on various songs across pop, rock, soul, country, and more. These daily cover tracks have become a signature part of her Emmy-winning talk show, with fans eagerly tuning in to see which classic or modern hit she'll tackle next. Regardless of the lineup, Clarkson's playlist is sure to please. As Clarkson continues to cement herself as one of the most versatile vocalists in the game, the throwback performance of "Walkin' After Midnight" further proves that her musical instincts are as timeless as ever as she tackles every genre with ease.

When Clarkson dipped into the golden era of country music with her tribute to Cline, she brought all the vocal control and charisma that makes her live performances so electric. Watch the powerhouse performance, below:

Kelly Clarkson's cover of Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" will hypnotize you

Clarkson's performance of "Walkin' After Midnight" aired during the first season of her talk show but lives in our heads rent-free as a beautiful, blues-infused interpretation of the 1957 country classic. Backed by her longtime band Y'all and some warm trumpet accompaniment, Clarkson eased into the track with a smoky vocal tone that captured the song's yearning spirit while also infusing it with her own soulful edge.

The stage lighting was soft and moody, matching the lulling imagery of the song's lyrics. Clarkson approached each of Cline's lovelorn verses with smooth restraint, allowing her voice to shine and take center stage. It didn't take long for her to have the audience in the palm of her hand as she effortlessly glided between notes with panache. As the melody reached a crescendo, Clarkson leaned into the emotion of the track, adding the occasional vocal run without ever overpowering the original's infectious simplicity.

As she reached the final note, Clarkson didn't shy away from upping the octave, delivering an angelic final belt that had the crowd up on their feet and clapping before she was even finished.

Kelly Clarkson credits Patsy Cline as one of her vocal icons

Kelly Clarkson during The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 105. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For longtime Clarkson stans, her twist on "Walkin' After Midnight" is yet another reminder of how at home Clarkson feels within the country genre, as evidenced by her Texas upbringing and several Grammy-nominated country collaborations.

Clarkson has not only performed multiple Cline songs on the Kellyoke segment of her show — her 2022 Kellyoke performance of Cline's "She's Got You" is a certified must-watch — but she's also credited Cline as a major influence on her vocal style. In 2020, while accepting questions from fans for a Reddit AMA, Clarkson listed Cline among a dynamite lineup of vocal powerhouses who influenced her hallmark sound.

"I think we are all imitators in some sense in the creative world as a whole. I grew up listening and singing along with an incredibly gifted and powerful group of female singers like Aretha [Franklin], Mariah [Carey], Whitney [Houston], Celine [Dion], Reba [McEntire], Trisha Yearwood, Patsy Cline, Rosemary Clooney, Heart, Alanis [Morissette]," Clarkson shared. "Honestly, the list could go on and on. I actually feel sorry for other generations because my generation had, truly, some of the greatest female singers to listen to growing up."