Kelly Clarkson & Her Sister Alyssa Really Do Look So Much Alike (PIC)

If once and future The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson ever wants to play hooky for a day, she can totally have her sister, Alyssa Watson, take her place! Would we even notice? The two gals definitely have that familial similarity, both inside and outside.

For a 2017 episode of Family Feud, Kelly Clarkson and her family took on Amy Schumer and her family, and when Clarkson and Watson posed together, you could really see the family resemblance. Both women share the same honey-blonde hair, kind smiles, and general facial features.

During a hilarious 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, viewers got a chance to see the sisters' bond when Clarkson took Watson and their mom, Jeanne Taylor, to the set of Lucifer, a show they all loved. Lucifer starred the hunky Tom Ellis, Watson's number-one celebrity crush.

''I have told my sister I want her to be her, but I need her to control the magnetism she feels between [her] and Tom Ellis,'' Clarkson said.

''I do love him, and Kelly told me not to say exactly why, but, I read books, as my sister calls them 'naughty books.' Tom Ellis is the man I envision,'' Watson admitted. LOL.

Kelly Clarkson's bond with her sister Alyssa Watson

Kelly Clarkson and Alyssa Clarkson compete together on Celebrity Family Feud. Photo: Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Following the divorce of their parents, Clarkson and Watson grew up separately from each other and their brother, Jason, according to People. But at Jason's 2001 wedding, Clarkson reconnected with both of her siblings, and found that despite growing up apart, they still had so much in common. “We’re exactly the same. It’s like we grew up together, it’s really weird,” she said during a 2009 radio interview, according to the outlet.

