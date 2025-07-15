Kelly Clarkson's Final High Note Singing "I Will Always Love You" Is Heaven Sent

Kelly Clarkson isn't holding back at all during her current Las Vegas residency

In a fan video from her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions Vegas live show shared on July 12, Clarkson delivered an epic performance of the song made famous by Whitney Houston: "I Will Always Love You" — and it's everything Clarkson fans could want.

Fans will always love Clarkson singing her heart out, and this rendition was no exception. The former Voice Coach sang the famously challenging song — Houston stays in her upper register for most of it — so effortlessly that it's easy to take those iconic high notes for granted. Clarkson took advantage of her new Vegas residency to remind her fans that he's capable of hitting any high note — especially the ones found in the final chorus of "I Will Always Love You."

Watch Kelly Clarkson's divine Las Vegas performance here.

Clarkson has hit similarly impressive highs during her many Kellyoke sessions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Still, the emotion and gravity behind a song like "I Will Always Love You" gives her performance a transcendent quality — it's almost heaven-sent.

You don't have to be in Vegas in person to appreciate Clarkson's god-tier vocals, either. If the video's comment section is any indication, fans were blown away hearing the 43-year-old star sing in the clip:

"Such a talent!! Singing is like breathing for her, she's just doing it like it is nothing. Damn! 🔥 Whitney and Dolly are both proud, I'm sure," wrote one impressed fan.

It's clear that Clarkson is putting her all into her Las Vegas residency. She's already rocking The Colosseum in Caesars Palace like few can.

Here's what to know about "I Will Always Love You"

Originally written by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1973, "I Will Always Love You" was a hit for the star, reaching the #53 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly a decade after its release in 1982. However, the song exploded in popularity years later when a legendary singer released her own distinct version.

On November 2, 1992, Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" was released and included on the official soundtrack to the film The Bodyguard. En route to becoming the most well-known version of the song, Houston's take on the track earned her three Grammys at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards, including the awards for Record Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female.

"I Will Always Love You" became Houston's most successful song, spending 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.