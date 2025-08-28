You Will Float to Heaven Hearing Kelly Clarkson Sing God Bless America A Cappella

Nobody can belt like the talk show host and Voice Season 29 Coach.

This vintage video of Kelly Clarkson singing "God Bless America" is absolutely heaven-sent.

Fans tuning in to Game 1 of the MLB World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals on October 23, 2004, witnessed true vocal greatness. Clarkson, just two years removed from winning American Idol, delivered a stunning rendition of "God Bless America" to kick off professional baseball's championship series like no one else could.

The future host of The Kelly Clarkson Show sang in a high key that's uncommon for the song, but it only made her vocals shine brighter. And somehow, her voice kept climbing throughout.

The final lines of the song were soaring, majestic, and unreal — especially the sky-high last moment. Few artists could ever hit the high notes Clarkson pulled off during this version of "God Bless America. Naturally, the audience gave the future Coach of The Voice a standing ovation. (Also, unsurprisingly, Clarkson's creative decision to sing this song a cappella made the moment even more memorable.)

Watch Kelly Clarkson's jaw-dropping version of "God Bless America" here.

Clarkson has been busy in the two decades since this epic performance. And in 2025, she's busier than ever. Between her Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson summer special on NBC and her long-awaited return to a Coach Chair on The Voice Season 29, her schedule is jam-packed with fun projects.

Kelly Clarkson returns to her Coach Chair in The Voice: Battle of Champions (Season 29)

The Voice Season 29 — known as The Voice: Battle of Champions — will feature three powerhouse Coaches competing in the most unpredictable season yet. Clarkson will be joined by all-star Coaches Adam Levine and John Legend for a true, well, battle of champions.

Premiering some time in 2026, The Voice: Battle of Champions will also see the show's familiar format turned upside down with new format changes and exciting game updates.

We don't want to spoil too much, but fans will be treated to things like an In-Season All-Star Competition that will see fan-favorite Artists returning to perform. Plus: a new move called the Super Steal that ups the ante during Battles. Looks like you'll have to tune in next year to see how it all goes down.