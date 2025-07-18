Kelly Clarkson Was Floored by Eva Longoria's Mexican French Toast Recipe: "OMG"

Peep some of the latest recipes featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Summer's in full swing, which means our schedules are packed with barbecues and social engagements galore. Thankfully, Kelly Clarkson is here to help us level up our next potluck.

A fun component of many Kelly Clarkson Show episodes are the cooking segments, where Clarkson learns how to make yummy dishes from celebrities and chefs alike. Many of these meals are perfect for the summer months.

Watch the video, above, to learn some of the easiest (and tastiest) Kelly Clarkson Show-approved recipes to cook up this summer. Read more about them, below:

Jamie Oliver's winter greens gnocchi

Clarkson tossing giant pieces of kale over her shoulder while preparing chef Jamie Oliver's gnocchi is entertainment gold. Even still, the duo created quite the delicious-looking meal.

As Kelly Clarkson bit into the Winter Greens Gnocchi, she gave the recipe a glowing endorsement: "That's really good!"

Eva Longoria's Mexican French toast

Fans were salivating when actress Eva Longoria arrived to show Clarkson how to whip up a breakfast favorite with a Mexican twist.

"So, what makes this [French toast recipe] Mexican is piloncillo, which is this condensed sugar — it tastes so much better than brown sugar," the star revealed, before also explaining that Mexican vanilla extract is a crucial component to her recipe.

Kelly Clarkson and Eva Longoria on The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City on March 19, 2025. Photo: NBC

"Oh my God," Clarkson said as she taste-tested Longoria's French toast.

"Right?" Longoria responded. "It takes boring French toast to another level, and people think you're, like, a gourmet chef or something."

Between these and Martha Stewart's fluffy pancake recipe, consider your next summer brunch sorted.

Dominique Ansel's apple tarte tatin

When New York-based French pastry chef Dominique Ansel stopped by with a delectable take on apple tarts, viewers were drooling. The straightforward recipe involves apples melting with homemade caramel to create a flavoful dessert.

"I want the perfect bite," Clarkson said before digging in. "Oh my God, it's so good! That's so good! Oh my gosh."

Pro tip: Pair these with Trisha Yearwood's brownie recipe for the ultimate dessert spread.

Juan & Gee Smalls' Geechee Gullah sausage and rice

This inspired take on Southern sausage and rice literally made Clarkson dance after she first tasted it.

Juan and Gee Smalls, the married couple behind Virgil's Gullah Kitchen, couldn't have hoped for a better reaction from the Voice Coach alum. Their simple dish was prepared in a way that any viewer could make it at home and was packed with so much flavor that Clarkson couldn't help but give both chefs big hugs at the end of the segment.

"I'm just gonna make sure I like it," Clarkson said as she helped herself to a second bite.

Jenny Martinez's shrimp tacos and margaritas

Chef Jenny Martinez visited The Kelly Clarkson Show with a food combination inspired by her Ensenada, Mexico, roots.

Clarkson's review of Martinez's craft margarita says it all: "It's so good — it's dangerous," she said with a smile. Add this cocktail recipe to your rotation this summer, and don't forget to try Michael Bublé's spicy margarita recipe while you're at it.

When it came time to try the shrimp tacos — with plenty of Mexican spices added — Clarkson couldn't help but share her excitement.

"I love the heat," she admitted. "Oh my gosh, that's delicious."

Gilberto Cetina Jr.'s ceviche

Few dishes are as refreshing in the dog days of summer as homemade ceviche, and that's exactly what Gilberto Cetina Jr. brought to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"As long as you're starting with a beautiful fish, you don't need to do a lot to it," the chef explained as Clarkson added onion, cilantro, and tomato to the lime juice-cured fish.

The result? A summer ceviche over a fresh tostada that made Clarkson yell, "That is damn good, son!"

Pair this ceviche recipe with tortilla chips and queso dip (try Jenna Bush Hager's recipe) for the ultimate snacking experience.

Chef Scott's Tunisian chickpea stew

"My neighbor is Tunisian, and he said this is one of the best hangover cures you can ever give yourself," Chef Scott revealed about this recipe.

"What a gift!" Clarkson said.

By the end of the demonstration, the chickpea stew was so delicious that all Clarkson could do was dig in and offer a satisfied, "It's really good."

Akira Crenshaw's salmon croquettes

Southern chef Akira Crenshaw made Clarkson's mouth water throughout the prep process of her salmon croquettes, and fans witnessed how adorably impatient the star gets when she's hungry.

"I'm sorry, but I smell it, and my mouth is watering, and I'm listening, but I'm also hungry," she confessed at the tail-end of the demonstration as Crenshaw was explaining how long it takes for the croquettes to bake.

Clarkson couldn't wait any longer ("I love my job!" she said) and took a big bite. Her reaction? She was stunned into silence, barely able to speak a word. Now that's the sign of a great meal.