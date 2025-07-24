Kelly Clarkson Just Debuted a Dramatic and Chic New Short Haircut (VIDEO)

The star is back on The Voice set for the first time since Season 23.

The first video teaser for The Voice Season 29 (officially coined Battle of Champions) has arrived, and the biggest news — aside from the season’s new format and rules — is Kelly Clarkson debuting a dramatic new short hairstyle.

On July 22, The Voice’s official Instagram account shared a clip of the three Coaches (yes, just three, but more on that later) who will compete in the spring of 2026 in Battle of Champions: John Legend, Adam Levine, and of course, Clarkson herself.

“This time, we’ve got some tricks up our sleeve, so get ready,” Clarkson teased in the video, looking stunning with her chic new look.

Clarkson’s hair looks to be newly highlighted and chopped at just the perfect length, landing right above her shoulders. The 43-year-old mother of two looks gorgeous as she prepares to make her return to The Voice for the first time since Season 23.

(“Kelly is back? Well then so am I,” quipped one fan in the comments.)

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has had some amazing hairstyles over the years, from super-short platinum blonde hair to a half-head buzzcut — and every hairdo in between — but her Battle of Champions look ranks up there with the best of them!

Will her chic summer hair be the difference between winning and losing in Battle of Champions? Probably not, after all, some significant changes are coming to the show in the spring of 2026. Read on to find out more.

Kelly Clarkson tapped to return to The Voice in Season 29

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 14; Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson may be returning to her Coach’s Chair, but there won’t be much of the show that will be familiar to her. Here are some of the major changes coming to The Voice in Season 29.

Triple-Turn Competition: During the Blind Auditions, Coaches will attempt to score the most 3-Chair Turns, with the Coach who wins earning a huge advantage in the next round. The Coach with the most 3-Chair Turns after the Blinds will be awarded a Super Steal to use during the Battles.

In-Season All-Star Competition: During the all-important Knockouts, each Coach will bring back two Artists to compete in the In-Season All-Star Competition, where the chosen Artists will compete in head-to-head sing-offs. There’s a lot on the line in those sing-offs, too: The Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed two Artists in the Finale.

New voting process for Semi-Finals and Finale: The Semi-Finals and Finale will undergo a complete change in the voting system. This time around, a voting bloc composed of super fans and past Artists will have their say. This group will be in the in-studio audience during these rounds, voting for their favorites in real time alongside the usual fan vote.