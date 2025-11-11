Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Shades Blake Shelton While "Officiating" a Fan Vow Renewal

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

Love was in the air in Sin City during the talk show host's recent show.

Fans who attended Kelly Clarkson's November 7 performance in Las Vegas got much more than an evening of unforgettable music. As it turns out, The Kelly Clarkson Show host was busy overseeing two epic relationship milestones.

In an Instagram post on November 8, Clarkson described her return to the Studio Sessions stage for the first time since August as "wild."

"Last night was wild -I officiated my first vow renewal and someone got engaged! The night was filled with love…and breakup songs 💖💔 Your move tonight, Vegas! #StudioSessions #KellyInVegas," she wrote in a caption. See Clarkson's Instagram post here.

The 44-year-old had the best reaction to an audience member popping the question to his boyfriend in the middle of her show. Fan-captured footage was shared on social media shortly afterward.

Kelly Clarkson appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 Episode 28. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

"That is so sweet," she remarked before giving the newly-engaged couple a few words of warning, imploring them to "ignore" her next song — one of her well-known breakup anthems.

"Just stay in this moment, hang out there, you know what I'm saying? Maybe go to the bathroom," she quipped. "I don't wanna poo on your parade."

The proposal wasn't the only surprise that night. Clarkson also "officiated" a vow renewal between two fans, taking inspiration from a very famous friend.

"If Blake Shelton can do this, any f--king person can do this, they'll let anyone do it," she declared, referring to the country superstar and longtime Coach of The Voice, who officiated Trace Adkins and Victoria's Pratt's wedding in 2019.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 154. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

"Do you both promise to keep dancing through life together — this is amazing! — offbeat or not, for at least another 10 years?" she asked before amending her statement.

"F--k that — [how about] 50, 60? Aim high!" Clarkson proclaimed as the sold-out crowd voiced their approval.

Will Kelly Clarkson Coach on The Voice again?

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 14; Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson fans can't wait for 2026 to arrive because she'll make her long-awaited return as a Coach on The Voice: Battle of Champions.

The 29th season of the long-running singing competition series will see Clarkson join fellow Coaches John Legend and Adam Levine to compete in a completely new format that promises to turn The Voice upside-down in the very best way. That's right, only three Coaches will preside over this all-star edition of The Voice — and there will be plenty of twists, turns, and surprises thrown in all season long.

The Voice: Battle of Champions premieres in 2026. Until then, Season 28 is still underway, with new episodes airing every Monday on NBC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.