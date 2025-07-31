Watch Rachel Brosnahan, Shaq & More Help Kelly Clarkson Belt "Since U Been Gone"

John Oliver, Mumford & Sons, and the vocals queen herself clearly had fun singing the breakup anthem at the top of their lungs.

Not all of us can sound like Kelly Clarkson when belting "Since U Been Gone."

Most people don't, in fact, as demonstrated when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon gave a fun mix of celebrities headphones and asked them to sing along to the 2004 hit. The group included Fallon, Shaquille O'Neal, The Roots, Anthony Anderson, John Oliver, Mumford & Sons, Meghan Trainor, and future Superman star Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Clarkson herself.

This roster of stars runs the gamut of musical talent, from slightly tone deaf to the literal American Idol, and the mashup ends up feeling weirdly relatable. No matter your level of musical skill, you've probably sounded like at least one of these stars while singing in the car. And if we're really honest, we've all envisioned ourselves sounding like Clarkson when we actually sounded a lot more like Shaq — even on songs that are much less vocally challenging.

Watch the jubilant "Since U Been Gone" mashup below.

Now, if you're suddenly finding yourself craving a rewatch of 2012's Pitch Perfect, that's because this segment is remarkably similar to the audition scene in which a dozen a cappella hopefuls try out for the Bellas or the Treblemakers.

Kelly Clarkson can also sing "Since U Been Gone" backwards

"Since U Been Gone" is a tricky track to sing, but Clarkson knows it backwards and forwards, as she proved on The Tonight Show in 2017. With no prep, she performed "Gone Been U Since," where each line of lyrics had been reversed. Even as she stumbled over the nonsense phrases, she killed it like the pro she is.

Clarkson is returning to The Voice for Season 29 for a Battle of Champions against Adam Levine and John Legend. It will be the first season with only three Coaches and will feature new rules and advantages that will totally change the game. Season 29 doesn't premiere until Spring 2026, but in the meantime, Season 28 is just around the corner with Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.