Kelly Clarkson's Stripped-Down "Over the Rainbow" Cover Would Make Judy Garland Proud

Kelly Clarkson is going to Kansas in her latest "Kellyoke."

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Host had her audience completely captivated as she covered, "Over the Rainbow," in a gorgeously stripped-down performance with just her onstage, backed by her guitarist, Jaco Caraco. The Oscar-winning classic is from the 1939 beloved film, The Wizard of Oz, and was made famous by star, Judy Garland. And judging by the YouTube comments we think Garland would approve of Clarkson's cover.

RELATED: You'll Have Kelly Clarkson's Latest Joyful Teddy Swims Cover on Repeat

Kelly Clarkson covers Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow"

"I think Judy would be proud of this. Knowing her legacy still lives on in this rendition made me smile," wrote one viewer in the comments, with another adding: "Kudos Kelly, your tone, the rainbow shining bright, those guitar strings, how they were plucked, FABULOUS!"

Instagram user ma.rgaret340 was in the studio audience for this performance, and in the Instagram comments wrote: "She said they had just decided to do this beautiful song. She and the guitarist practiced for just a few minutes and then she performed what you see and hear here. She's so talented."

This isn't the first time Clarkson has sung "Over the Rainbow" on TV. Back in 2017, she co-hosted TODAY with Hoda Kotb, and her two adorable kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, briefly joined her at the host desk. When Kotb asked what lullabies Clarkson sings to River Rose, the former The Voice Coach answered "Over the Rainbow," and then began to sing some of the chorus, as her daughter and Kotb joined in.

Kelly Clarkson hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5; A portrait of judy Garland. Photo: NBC; George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Image

RELATED: Who Are Kelly Clarkson’s 2 Adorable Children? All the Details About Her Sweet Family Life

"She'll always cut me off and go, 'Birds, mommy, birds,'" said Clarkson. "She always wants me to get to the bird part."

Clarkson slaying a Garland standard? It's legends covering legends on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland lyrics

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

There's a land that I heard of

Once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow

Skies are blue

And the dreams that you dare to dream

Really do come true

Someday I'll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where troubles melt like lemon drops

Away above the chimney tops

That's where you'll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

Birds fly over the rainbow

Why then, oh, why can't I?

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

Birds fly over the rainbow

Why then, oh, why can't I?

If happy little bluebirds fly

Beyond the rainbow

Why, oh why can't I?