Kelly Clarkson's Stripped-Down "Over the Rainbow" Cover Would Make Judy Garland Proud
The talk show host's beautiful rendition is so captivating.
Kelly Clarkson is going to Kansas in her latest "Kellyoke."
The Kelly Clarkson Show Host had her audience completely captivated as she covered, "Over the Rainbow," in a gorgeously stripped-down performance with just her onstage, backed by her guitarist, Jaco Caraco. The Oscar-winning classic is from the 1939 beloved film, The Wizard of Oz, and was made famous by star, Judy Garland. And judging by the YouTube comments we think Garland would approve of Clarkson's cover.
Kelly Clarkson covers Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow"
"I think Judy would be proud of this. Knowing her legacy still lives on in this rendition made me smile," wrote one viewer in the comments, with another adding: "Kudos Kelly, your tone, the rainbow shining bright, those guitar strings, how they were plucked, FABULOUS!"
Instagram user ma.rgaret340 was in the studio audience for this performance, and in the Instagram comments wrote: "She said they had just decided to do this beautiful song. She and the guitarist practiced for just a few minutes and then she performed what you see and hear here. She's so talented."
This isn't the first time Clarkson has sung "Over the Rainbow" on TV. Back in 2017, she co-hosted TODAY with Hoda Kotb, and her two adorable kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, briefly joined her at the host desk. When Kotb asked what lullabies Clarkson sings to River Rose, the former The Voice Coach answered "Over the Rainbow," and then began to sing some of the chorus, as her daughter and Kotb joined in.
"She'll always cut me off and go, 'Birds, mommy, birds,'" said Clarkson. "She always wants me to get to the bird part."
Clarkson slaying a Garland standard? It's legends covering legends on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland lyrics
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
There's a land that I heard of
Once in a lullaby
Somewhere over the rainbow
Skies are blue
And the dreams that you dare to dream
Really do come true
Someday I'll wish upon a star
And wake up where the clouds are far behind me
Where troubles melt like lemon drops
Away above the chimney tops
That's where you'll find me
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
Birds fly over the rainbow
Why then, oh, why can't I?
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
Birds fly over the rainbow
Why then, oh, why can't I?
If happy little bluebirds fly
Beyond the rainbow
Why, oh why can't I?