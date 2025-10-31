Clarkson was Madonna for Halloween 2025 and was keen to tell the crowd that she loved wearing a wig for the Halloween festivities.

Kelly Clarkson Looks Incredible (and So Different) with Short Curly Hair for Halloween

Each Halloween, The Kelly Clarkson Show transforms into a themed spectacle, and Kelly Clarkson wasted no time making a splash with her 2025 costume and set design by paying homage to another musical icon.

For the 2025 festivities, Clarkson transformed into Madonna's iconic character Breathless Mahoney from the crime thriller Dick Tracy. Clarkson had viewers doing a double-take after donning a short, blonde wig of tight curls, looking gorgeous in a sleek red satin dress. Clarkson opened the show in black and white lighting with a rousing Kellyoke performance of Madonna's Dick Tracy ballad, “Sooner or Later."

Aside from Clarkson's elegant costume, she flipped her daytime talk show into a 1940s-inspired "black and white film noir mystery." Clarkson took to Instagram to share some of the behind-the-scenes magic of how they transformed the Clarkson Show studio into a Halloween whodunnit, flexing her eye-catching costume throughout. During a clip, Clarkson gushed to the audience about her favorite part of her Madonna get-up.

"You know what I love about a wig, though?" Clarkson told the audience. "[My hair is] all just in there, wrapped up. I don't have to do a damn thing."

The Kelly Clarkson Show became a noir film for a Halloween whodunnit

Kelly Clarkson appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 Episode 25. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Clarkson has made celebrating Halloween an annual tradition at her Emmy-winning talk show, each year upping the ante with larger-than-life theatrics and jaw-dropping costuming. This year, Clarkson took it to the next level by shifting the colorful studio into a monochromatic love letter to noir cinema, cueing up an episode steeped in mystery and intrigue as guests Leanne Morgan, Lance Bass, Amber Ruffin, and magician Kid Ace stopped by to help solve the case.

Clarkson shares some Halloween highlights to Instagram, posting a slideshow of shadowy photos from the Clarkson Show set. "It was a dark and stormy daytime... 📽️⛈️ #HappyHalloween from our black and white film noir set! Shoutout to our incredible art, wardrobe and HMU teams for this transformation," she captioned the post.

Kelly Clarkson and friends appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 Episode 25. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

In 2024, Clarkson transformed her daytime talk show into a Tim Burton paradise as she became Beetlejuice, looking downright unrecognizable in a full get-up as Michael Keaton's spooky icon. And to say Clarkson embraced realism is an understatement. From the green hair to the rotted teeth, you'd have no clue Beetlejuice was a Grammy-winner under all that makeup.

