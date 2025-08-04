Luke Combs Used One Word to Describe Kelly Clarkson's Cover of His Country Rock Hit

The Kelly Clarkson Show host quite literally rocked out to the country star's Twisters track "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma."

Whenever Kelly Clarkson covers a song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, you know you're in for a treat. Whether she's putting her signature touch on a Coldplay classic, the Titanic theme song, or an emotional country hit, each and every cover is electric.

In 2024, Luke Combs was officially added to Clarkson's ever-expanding list of memorable "Kellyoke" covers. And just like the rest of us, the country star was in awe of the Grammy-winning musician's rendition of his 2024 hit song "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma."

Luke Combs was blown away by Kelly Clarkson's cover of "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma"

In November 2024, Clarkson and her band, Y'all, put their own soulful, energetic spin on Combs' country hit, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma." Featured in the tornado-chasing action flick Twisters starring Glen Powell, the song was released in May 2024 as the lead track on the movie's soundtrack album. And months after the film's release, "The Kelly Clarkson Effect" was in full force when the daytime talk show host belted out Combs' country rock single.

As Clarkson sang the song's opening lyrics, her powerhouse vocals kicked into overdrive just before the chorus. Adding an amped-up emphasis on lyrics like "same old dead-end highway" and "riding in on the wind and rain," Clarkson and her band got the ultimate compliment on their cover.

"Unreal!!!" Combs commented on the video on Instagram.

In a 2024 interview with Audacy, Combs described "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" as a "high-octane" song, and Clarkson definitely delivered on that energy.

"This song is about everything that I think this movie is about,” Combs told Audacy. “High-energy, high-octane, I think the song really musically matches that vibe. It’s really sort of abstract, lyrically speaking, I think that was done intentionally. We were really just trying to sonically match the vibe that they were looking for with this film.”

"Some of my favorite lyrics in the song are kind of the juxtaposition of ‘I can’t breathe then I catch my breath,' and ‘Ain’t scared of nothin’ but I’m scared to death,'" Combs continued. "I love whatever that tension that those lines provide is some of my favorite stuff in this tune.”

Kelly Clarkson's covers have left several musicians in awe

Kelly Clarkson sings during The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I179. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Combs isn't the only musician who's voiced their admiration for Clarkson's wide-ranging vocal ability. Jelly Roll wrote on Twitter that he was "honored" that Clarkson covered his song “Save Me.” And in 2023, Clarkson covered “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson, who thanked Clarkson for putting so much heart into her rendition.

“This is coming straight from my heart, even when you’re up here just covering everybody else’s songs, it’s not like you just learned the words and you got up there. I mean, you are feeling it for everything that it is,” Wilson said during a March 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I just want to say thank you for doing that. That means so much to me that you got up there and sang ‘Heart Like a Truck.’"

Wilson jokingly added, “You’re singing everybody’s songs better than they sing ‘em! You better quit.”