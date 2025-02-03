Kelly Clarkson's daring hairstyle from 2015 was iconic — she should consider bringing it back!

Kelly Clarkson Looks So Badass with One Half of Her Head Shaved

Pop quiz: Can Kelly Clarkson pull off any hairstyle? The answer, of course, is yes.

The Voice Coach alum and talk show host has rocked many hairstyles, from short, curly auburn hair to an emo-esque dark bob and everything in between. However, no look gives off quite the badass vibe more than the hairstyle she sported back in 2015: when she shaved half her head.

You can see the hair transformation in the photo, below, taken during a Season 12 visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. At the time, Clarkson was rocking bright, blonde hair, and shaving half her head gave the look a refreshing, cool-girl edge.

The hairstyle coincided with the release of Clarkson's seventh studio album, the incredibly introspective Piece by Piece. So, in a way, showing a new side of herself physically was the perfect way to complement such an important album.

But seriously: How does Clarkson make all her unique hairstyles look so effortlessly chic? Tell us your ways!

Kelly Clarkson on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Season 12, Episode 43. Photo: Bravo

Kelly Clarkson had a significant influence on a Voice Season 27 Coach

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

As one of the most successful Coaches in The Voice's history, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Clarkson was a gigantic influence on a certain Season 27 Coach newcomer: Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini makes her Voice Coach debut on February 3 and credits Clarkson for inspiring her to follow her dreams as a young woman.

"I was seeing [Clarkson] in Knoxville at the arena, and it was her [2005] Behind These Hazel Eyes tour, and so she had these two video screens above her stage of her eyes the whole show," Ballerini recalled in a January 2025 interview with Parade. "So depending on the song, they would close, they would cry, they would wink, or whatever. I was just at the age where I knew I loved music. But I was like, 'Do I want to do this? I don't know how to, but I think I really love this.'"

Clarkson's mesmerizing live show was all the then-11-year-old needed to decide to get into the music biz.

"I was having this moment as a little kiddo, and I looked up to these screen eyes of Kelly Clarkson, and they winked," she explained. "In my soul, I really believed that Kelly Clarkson told me I was supposed to move to Nashville."