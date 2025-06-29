Kelly Clarkson Left Swifties Stunned with Her Hypnotizing "Lavender Haze" Cover

Kelly Clarkson earned the Swiftie seal of approval after delivering dignity to the Midnights hit.

While it's no secret Kelly Clarkson can slay any song that lands on her set list, the Emmy-winning talk show host blew viewers away with her take on "Lavender Haze" by Taylor Swift.

Yes, even Swift herself can't hide from the Kelly Clarkson Effect, A.K.A. Clarkson's tendency to elevate already powerhouse tracks to the next level with each Kellyoke performance she graces fans with on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She made no exception for her performance of "Lavender Haze" during a November 2024 episode, leaving the audience in utter awe of her dynamite twist on Swift's beloved Midnights track.

Clarkson could turn The Star Spangled Banner into a Grammy winner, but Kelly's Version of "Lavender Haze" is a certified must-watch.

Kelly Clarkson will hypnotize you with her cover of Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze"

Clarkson is a proud Swiftie, so she wasted no time delivering a truly mind-shattering performance of the Midnights-era hit. The song, a pop ballad jam-packed with lovelorn lyrics, fits rights within Clarkson's wheelhouse as she was allowed to inject raw emotion and stirring vocal runs throughout the piece.

Gliding effortlessly through the falsetto notes of the chorus and mesmerizing with her alto register, Clarkson tore down the house with each line of the infectious Swift track. The set was made all the more electric with the hypnotic purple lighting.

The performance made the rounds on TikTok, YouTube, and beyond, soon going viral thanks to Clarkson's dynamite vocals and timeless stage presence. One fan commented, "Kelly, the SWIFTIES APPROVE," collecting over 55,000 likes.

Whether Clarkson is covering Jelly Roll's "Save Me" or singing Miley Cyrus' "Jaded," she can't help but blow us away.

Kelly Clarkson has an affinity for a Taylor Swift cover track

"Lavender Haze" isn't the first song of Swift's that Clarkson has covered during her Emmy-winning tenure as a daytime talk show host. In honor of the show's big move from L.A. to New York City in Season 4, Clarkson kicked off the new chapter with a mind-blowing mashup of Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" infused with bespoke NYC-themed tracks.

Season 4 was a must-watch for the Swifties. In January 2023, Clarkson covered the Swift-penned "Better Man," a track made famous by Little Big Town and later recorded by Swift for the re-recording of Red (Taylor's Version). In April 2023, Clarkson delivered a nod to 1989 (Taylor's Version) with a show-stopping cover of "Clean," another required reading performance for any Kellyoke or Swift fan.

The pop icons share a heartwarming bond in part thanks to Clarkson's indirect role in the creation of Taylor's Version. The butterfly effect began in 2019 after Clarkson tweeted at Swift with a tip to re-record her albums amid Swift's ongoing conflict with her former record label. Swift was appreciative of the advice, gifting Clarkson flowers with each release of a Taylor's Version album — meanwhile gracing her legions of fans with revamped versions of their favorite songs.

In turn, Clarkson has shown Swift love with some larger-than-life covers of those reimagined tracks, and Swifties keep reaping the rewards.