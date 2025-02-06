Kelly Clarkson Announces Return to Las Vegas for a New 2025 Residency

The Kelly Clarkson Show host is bringing her talents back to Sin City!

Look out Las Vegas: Kelly Clarkson is coming to town — and she's planning on staying for a while.

Clarkson fans woke up on February 6 to some unexpected good news. The 42-year-old announced on Instagram that she's set for an upcoming Las Vegas residency slated to kick off on July 4 of this year. The residency will be called Studio Sessions.

"I'm so excited to be back in Vegas! We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with 'Studio Sessions'! See you soon!" Clarkson said in a caption.

Kelly Clarkson's 2025 Vegas residency dates

Clarkson's main residency is scheduled for July 4 through August 16, then a shorter stint from November 7 to November 15 — in other words, there are plenty of opportunities for fans to watch the former Voice Coach rock The Colosseum in Caesars Palace like only she can. The star will perform at the Colosseum for a total of 18 unforgettable nights, and ticket information can be found on her website.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show is no stranger to performing under the bright lights of Las Vegas. She previously had a residency at Planet Hollywood in 2023 and 2024.

Clarkson almost spilled the beans a day early, but thankfully, all she could muster was an "Um, I don't know!" when asked if she had any future plans.

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her weird food quirk

We're all have our special quirks, and Clarkson is no exception. The Voice's John Legend puts Fritos in his chili, Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney eats a handful of Oreos for breakfast, and Clarkson eats Doritos in a very unique way.

During a December 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she spoke openly about her hilarious food quirk with guest Sterling K. Brown.

Kelly Clarkson sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 4, 2020. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

"I don't actually like the chip of Doritos," Clarkson admitted. "I just like the cheese. And this is the weirdest thing ever, I know, but since childhood I'm like, the chips are kind of not my favorite thing. It's the dust on it and so, if I ever have a little bag of it or whatever, I'll lick them and I'll put them in the trash."

Clarkson is all about that chip-licking!

"I'm a chip licker," Clarkson explained. "I just don't like a chip, really, in general. Chips aren't my thing. But, boy I love that dust. It's a weird thing from childhood."

"I love your obsession," Brown told her. "I love that you own it."