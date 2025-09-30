Who Are The Kelly Clarkson Show's Guests Today? The Week's Full Celeb Schedule

Season 7's premiere week is packed with almost too many guests to count.

Kelly Clarkson is back with a premiere week for the ages on The Kelly Clarkson Show — and she's bringing tons of friends along for the ride.

Season 7 of Clarkson's award-winning daytime talk show kicked off on Monday, September 29, with a few A-listers dropping by the set to kick off the new season in style, but there's still plenty of guest stars to come for the rest of the week. In a September 28 Instagram post, the show's official account previewed the week and gave fans the green light to get way too excited about it all!

Here's everything fans should know about the guest lineup on The Kelly Clarkson Show for the week of September 29, 2025.

Monday, September 29 – Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell

The stars of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey had the honor of being Clarkson's first guests of Season 7, and they didn't disappoint.

Thankfully, viewers who missed the Season 7 premiere episode can catch Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell's visit to the show — as well as one incredible Kellyoke performance of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" — by logging on to Peacock to catch all episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show the day after they air.

Tuesday, September 30 – Matthew McConaughey and Lily James

Matthew McConaughey and Lily James are Clarkson's scheduled guests for the second episode of the season, and fans won't want to miss a second of their visit. McConaughey and Clarkson even joined forces for an impromptu jam session that had the live audience on their feet.

Wednesday, October 1 – Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb

The October 1 episode is as must-watch as it gets. That's when the star of Eleanor the Great, 94-year-old June Squibb, stops by the studio along with the director of the movie, Scarlett Johansson.

It's always a treat when Johansson stops by any morning show, but the addition of an actress like Squibb makes it even sweeter.

Thursday, October 2 – Lionel Richie, Grace Van Patten, Nick Offerman, Buena Vista Social Club, and Laila Lockhart Kraner

It doesn't get much more star-studded than this. With stars ranging from Lionel Richie to Nick Offerman scheduled to stop by, Clarkson may have to extend the episode by an extra hour to ensure everyone gets enough screen time.

Friday, October 3 – Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Bozoma Saint John, Good Charlotte, and Joanna Gaines

Season 7's premiere week caps off in a big way — Clarkson's biggest celeb friends wanted to be the ones who kicked off the weekend in style.

Bozoma Saint John, who recently made a cameo during the America's Got Talent Season 20 finale, will almost certainly be spilling the tea about her newest show, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, making the final episode of the week one nobody will want to miss.

With an opening week lineup like this, it’s hard not to be certifiably pumped up about new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"WOW, what an opening week for the new season 🔥😍," commented one excited fan on the show's Instagram post.