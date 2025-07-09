Kelly Clarkson Made Seth Meyers a Blake and Gwen-Themed Cocktail and It's Bananas

John Oliver on Trump’s Second Term, Immigration Status Paranoia and Being Booed on Stage

If you're looking for a fun drink to serve at your The Voice Season 28 watch party this fall, allow Kelly Clarkson to present her recipe for "The Blake Shelton."

When the "Stronger" singer went Day Drinking on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in 2018, the former Voice Coach was subjected to Seth Meyers' drunken rendition of "Since U Been Gone," took a cognitive test, and yelled hilarious things on a rooftop. But before all of that, Clarkson and Meyers made each other themed cocktails.

"The Simon Cowell " and "The Grammy" (in reference to Meyers' grandmother, not the award) were on the menu, while Clarkson chose to pay tribute to her then-coworker Blake Shelton with an appropriately strong concoction.

Her potent crafted beverage even boasted a nod to Shelton's future wife, Gwen Stefani.

Kelly Clarkson invented a drink called "The Blake Shelton"

Clarkson didn't provide exact amounts for her recipe, but here's how she described it to Meyers:

"This is bourbon: We got Tennessee Whiskey, we got Southern Comfort, because he's southern. Sometimes he's comfortable," Clarkson giggled. "And then we're going to throw in — because he's dating Gwen Stefani — some B-A-N-A-N-A-S."

Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers during "Seth and Kelly Clarkson Go Day-Drinking" on February 1, 2018. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"Oh, you're gonna shake the bananas?" Meyers asked as The Kelly Clarkson Show Host plopped the fruit slices into the shaker along with the three liquors.

"Yes, you gotta get the Southern Comfort all over there," she explained, before toasting "To Gwen Stefani."

So was the drink delicious? Unclear.

"Mmm! What are you doing?" said Meyers after slapping the counter and before taking another swig.

"Oh my god," Clarkson said. "I could use some toothpaste." Yum!

Watch Kelly Clarkson's full "Day Drinking" segment above.

Seth Meyers' drunkest moment happened after the cameras stopped rolling

In a 2019 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Meyers and Clarkson revisited their day of drinking, and she asked if he remembered anything about the experience.

"I remember being drunk enough that I thought I was hitting all those notes," he joked. "I think I could have done it, if you weren't looking right at me."

He went on to share an even better indicator of just how well the day had gone.

"I remember that after you left, I went to my producer and I said, 'I feel terrible. I forgot to say goodbye to Kelly,'" Meyers recalled. "And he said, 'You have said goodbye to her twice, and each time you said the exact same thing, as if the first time hadn't happened."

Clarkson laughed, but revealed she had a similar experience.

"I think we both did that, though," she said. "'Cause I said that to my people. I was like, 'I was nice, I was respectable, I said bye, right?' And my husband was like, 'Let's just go.'"

Meyers has also gone day drinking with Rihanna, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dua Lipa, Retta, Paul Rudd, Kevin Hart, Ina Garten and more.

