Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Is Officially Her Mini-Me After Their Live Duet

Kelly Clarkson just had an adorable mother-daughter moment during her July 18 concert in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old is currently in the middle of a residency concert series called Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, giving fans an intimate and engaging live experience. During the July 18 show, a fan captured an unforgettable moment on video: when Clarkson's 11-year-old daughter River Rose joined her on stage to sing "Heartbeat Song."

According to TODAY, Clarkson announced to the crowd that River would be joining her on stage, telling everyone, "We're going to do her favorite song."

River has been a fan of "Heartbeat Song" for a while. In fact, this wasn't the first time she joined her mom on stage to sing it. The first time was back during Clarkson's 2023 Vegas residency. "[River has] been jamming to this song since she was a baby," Clarkson told fans at the time. "She loves this song so much, so she was like, 'Can I sing this song?'" And the rest is history.

Clarkson and River should do a proper re-recording of "Heartbeat Song" next!

Kelly Clarkson's son Remy once sang Frank Sinatra on her talk show

Speaking of Clarkson's talented kids: One epic moment from The Kelly Clarkson Show involved her 8-year-old son Remy tearing the house down with an impromptu performance of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Shortly after this happened, Clarkson opened up about her children's love for the stage on TODAY. "No joke, people probably think I'm some kind of stage mom; I didn't tell him to do it," Clarkson said. "He walked in and was like, 'Where do I sing my song?' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what?'"

Will River and Remy one day follow in their mom's showbiz footsteps? Only time will tell, but Clarkson says they each have one important trait for performers. "My kids are both not shy, I think I know where they get that from," she said.

