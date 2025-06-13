Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Asked the Cutest Question to Jason Momoa: "Aww!"

Why Julia Stiles Said NO To Sex Scenes In Her Directorial Debut

River showed up prepared to ask the tough questions on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During Jason Momoa's November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson's adorable daughter, River, stole the hour by asking the burning question on everyone's mind.

Clarkson's 1,000th episode celebration happened in March of this year. For one segment, she looked back at some of the cutest moments from the show featuring her two kids, 11-year-old River and her 9-year-old son, Remy. Who can forget Remy tearing the house down with his epic Frank Sinatra performance? Or when little River sat next to Momoa and asked this very pressing question:

"Do you know the Little Mermaid?" River sweetly inquired, making the audience break out into a collective "Awwwww."

"Oh my God," Clarkson exclaimed lovingly as she watched the clip back in real time on March 20.

"Do I know Ariel?" Momoa responded. "Yes. Ariel is very sweet."

That answer was good enough for River. She and Momoa high-fived, while Remy seemed adorably starstruck by the Aquaman actor. Let's get River her own talk show! She already guest-produced a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Clarkson was blown away by her attention to detail — and bossiness!

Kelly Clarkson reveals how she chose her children's names

River and Remy are beautiful names — but how did Clarkson land on each one? In an October 2016 interview with E! News, the Voice Coach alum spilled the beans about the origins of their names.

When deciding on the name for her daughter, Clarkson's decision-making process was straightforward. Perhaps hilariously so. "We live on a river, so we're very original with that," she laughed, adding that she thought it was "such a cool name."

The origin of Remy's name, on the other hand, was settled long before he was even born. Clarkson was locked into the full name of "Remington" as soon as someone suggested it to her.

"With Remy, we actually didn't name him," Clarkson confessed. "We were at a lunch, and I wasn't even pregnant yet, I was like 'Man, if we have another kid, we'd want an R name.' I think it was my nanny and assistant who shouted out Remington and we were like 'Ooo.'"