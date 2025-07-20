Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Trisha Yearwood's "Walkaway Joe" Will Leave You in Tears

She's the reigning queen of the cover track for a reason, and Kelly Clarkson stole hearts by bringing Trisha Yearwood's country classic "Walkaway Joe" to powerful new life during a March 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Whether she's reimagining classics of old or delivering an electrifying twist on a modern hit, Clarkson boasts an unparalleled skill in making a cherished song sound brand new. Clarkson never fails to deliver powerhouse vocals that keep listeners coming back for more as her smash Kellyoke segment continues to showcase her mind-boggling range and chameleonic vocal agility. There isn't a song that Clarkson can't crush, and her rendition of Yearwood's "Walkaway Joe" graced The Kelly Clarkson Show crowd with a fresh round of goosebumps.

Kelly Clarkson's "Walkaway Joe" cover should be in the Kellyoke Hall of Fame

Clarkson brought the house down during a March 2021 episode of her Emmy-winning talk show with a haunting rendition of Yearwood's "Walkaway Joe." Backed by her band Y'all in a set draped in dreamy blue lighting, Clarkson graced listeners with a powerful country ballad that was both vocally new while staying true to the original's moody ambiance.

Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Reba McEntire perform during Kelly Clarkson Miracle On Broadway - A Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on December 20, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Justin McIntosh/Getty Images for Starstruck Entertainment

Clarkson's soaring vocals and subtle inflections gave it a personal touch as she leaned into the heartbreak at the center of the song. Clarkson didn't back away from the occasional vocal run or crystal-clear high note, effectively hypnotizing the crowd with each touching verse. By the time Clarkson sang the final note, she'd painted a masterpiece of melancholic heartbreak with each pitch-perfect note and heartfelt verse.

Kelly Clarkson performed Trisha Yearwood's "Walkaway Joe" as a nod to her special guest

Adding to the iconic Kellyoke moment was her special guest for the episode, Matthew McConaughey, who played the titular "Joe" in Yearwood's original 1992 music video, just a year before his Dazed and Confused breakthrough. Originally released in 1992 as part of her sophomore studio album Hearts in Armor, "Walkaway Joe" is one of Yearwood's most enduring hits. The song chronicles a young girl who falls for a charming drifter who leaves as quickly as he appeared. With McConaughey as the iconic Joe, the music video is a must-watch for both Yearwood and McConaughey stans.

The lore wasn't lost on Clarkson, who shared the video of the performance on social media with the caption, "This Ms. Trisha Yearwood classic goes out to Matthew McConaughey!"

As for curating that magical set of pipes, Clarkson credits Yearwood as one of the many musical icons who inspired her powerhouse sound.

"I think we are all imitators in some sense in the creative world as a whole. I grew up listening and singing along with an incredibly gifted and powerful group of female singers like Aretha [Franklin], Mariah [Carey], Whitney [Houston], Celine [Dion], Reba [McEntire], Trisha Yearwood, Patsy Cline, Rosemary Clooney, Heart, Alanis [Morissette]," Clarkson shared in a Reddit AMA. "Honestly, the list could go on and on. I actually feel sorry for other generations because my generation had, truly, some of the greatest female singers to listen to growing up."