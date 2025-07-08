Kelly Clarkson Got Hilariously Flustered Covering Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze of Glory"

While she's no stranger to a soaring cover track, entertainment icon Kelly Clarkson brought the house down with her powerhouse rendition of Jon Bon Jovi's 1990 hit "Blaze of Glory" during a June 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The fan-favorite Kellyoke segment turned into a full-on rock tribute as Clarkson honored Bon Jovi's 40 years in the music game with his debut solo hit, "Blaze of Glory," released over three decades ago in the film Young Guns II. A cross-genre queen of the cover track, Clarkson delivered the goods while honoring the rock icon.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Gorgeous "Fix You" Cover Got a Lovely Compliment From Coldplay

Tasked with taking on a career-defining track, Clarkson tackled the song with her telltale vocal power — and a lot of humor along the way.

Kelly Clarkson beautifully belts out while covering Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze of Glory"

Clarkson never fails to serve up a goosebump-inducing cover, and "Blaze of Glory" allowed her powerhouse vocals to truly shine. From the first guitar riff, Clarkson commanded attention with a powerful presence and mesmerizing sound. As she hit the full-bodied chorus, Clarkson began belting, effectively hypnotizing the crowd with her grit and grace.

Clarkson's vocal control and escalation blew the crowd away, and by the time she landed at the final chorus of "Blaze of Glory," she was full-throttle while belting the climactic end of the track. While Clarkson made it look easy, her soaring vocals left listeners in awe.

The Kellyoke segment was heavily applauded thanks to Clarkson's dynamite twist on the track, but there were some humorous complications in the making of the now-viral "Blaze of Glory" set.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Crashed Kelly Clarkson's Show Rocking Shoulder-Length Blonde Hair

Kelly Clarkson teased that singing "Blaze of Glory" nearly "killed" her

While Bon Jovi's Golden Globe-winning hit sits right within Clarkson's wheelhouse, she experienced some turbulence during Kellyoke rehearsals of the track. In a blooper reel from The Kelly Clarkson Show segment, Clarkson dubbed "Blaze of Glory" as “the song that almost killed me.”

Despite being a proud Bon Jovi fan, Clarkson admitted she kept tripping over the lyrics while practicing the hit. She was able to deliver the goods vocally but teased that her "learning disability kicked in" as she struggled to sing the correct lyrics. After goofing another line, she yelled to herself, "Come on, Clarkson!"

RELATED: Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every "Taylor's Version" Release

"It got so ridiculous, I had to 'Let It Go' like Elsa..." Clarkson laughed with the crowd. "And then I had someone come rescue me."

To make matters even more hilarious, Bon Jovi was her special guest for the episode, so he got to see all of the humorous slip-ups. After a series of botched lyrics, the "It's My Life" singer joined Clarkson onstage, who jokingly dropped to the ground in praise and apology.

"I kept saying the wrong words!" Clarkson panicked as the rock legend gave her a big hug and some slight teasing for the slip-up. Bon Jovi was a good sport, laughing with Clarkson as they got to catching up about new music.