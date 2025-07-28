Kelly Clarkson Brought Down the House Covering Faith Hill's "Keep Walkin' On"

While Kelly Clarkson never fails to leave jaws on the ground with each dynamite Kellyoke set, she delivered a tour de force of talent with her stirring rendition of Faith Hill and Shelby Lynne's "Keep Walkin' On" during a March 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson always steals hearts with her smash Kellyoke sets, effortlessly reimagining hit songs across various genres and decades and bringing them to new life. From soaring pop ballads to deep country cuts, Clarkson's vocals continue to dazzle and delight, and her take on Faith Hill and Shelby Lynne's "Keep Walkin' On" was an undeniable Kelly Clarkson Show highlight. The country-rock anthem was taken to new heights on the Kellyoke stage as Clarkson refused to hold back.

With powerhouse vocals, undeniable stage presence among the performers, and electrifying lighting stage production, Clarkson's spin on "Keep Walkin' On" is a joyful jolt to the heart.

Kelly Clarkson gave an electrifying performance of Faith Hill and Shelby Lynne's "Keep Walkin' On"

Faith Hill and Kelly Clarkson appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 3. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Keep Walkin' On" — a standout from Hill’s sophomore album It Matters to Me — sits right within Clarkson's wheelhouse: she loves an energizing set and a country-pop anthem, and she could deliver both in spades with Hill's 1995 hit. From the moment Clarkson began singing along to the catchy beat, the crowd could tell they were in for a treat. Clarkson's vocals shine as she swerved through each verse and chorus with increased intensity. If there's anything Clarkson excels at, it's building to a grand vocal moment.

But may we take a moment to give it up for Clarkson's background singers? With a song like "Keep Walkin' On," the more energy the better, and Clarkson's muses brought their A-game while seamlessly harmonizing and tearing down the house with their magnetic charisma. From the flashing lights and infectious beat to the vocal chemistry between Clarkson and her band, Clarkson's excitement was contagious as she approached the song's climax.

Clarkson's angelic belt always delivers the goosebumps, but she transcended time and space as she, along with her dynamite backing vocalists, closed out the performance with a full-bodied belt that had the audience roaring with applause. Talk about a pick-me-up that will get stuck in your head all day. Oh, and did we mention that Clarkson did all of that on a Monday morning?

Kelly Clarkson and Faith Hill go way back as friends

Clarkson is a known Faith Hill fan and friend. Hill is also a Kellyoke staple; Clarkson has performed "Breathe," "Let's Go to Texas," and "It Matters to Me" in other episodes, delivering dignity to the country-pop princess's catalog every time. And the friendship between the music icons runs deeper than the occasional Kellyoke nod.

After inviting Hill onto a June 2022 episode of her talk show, Clarkson recalled a pinch-me moment when she got to kick it with Hill and country icon Reba McEntire while visiting Shania Twain at a concert. Talk about a bunch of country star power in one room.

"Do you remember this night?" Clarkson asked Hill before showing a snapshot of the music icons chilling backstage at Twain's concert. "I went to go see Shania. You did, too. I was with Reba. I was pretending [to be cool in the photo]. I was Meryl Streep right there."

Clarkson continued with a chuckle, "I was so chill about it, but legit, I was so excited. My friends afterwards, we were just like, 'Do you remember how I pretended that that was normal?' I was very excited about that night."